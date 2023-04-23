OUR ABSENTEE Governor Chris Sununu left the state again a few days back, this time to bask in the glow of admiration from his friends in the National Rifle Association at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.
The NRA loves Sununu, and he loves them back — during his time in office, New Hampshire’s loose gun laws have become even looser, to the point of near-extinction, which explains his gun-toting NRA “A” rating.
During his speech, Sununu criticized those Republicans who, he claims, “cave under pressure when it comes to the 2nd Amendment. What is that about?”
Well, Governor, I think you know what “that” is about, but if you do not, here is the answer: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde.
Those are just the four most visible examples of schools where kids, teachers, administrators and others were murdered by guns, many of those guns purchased legally. Then there are the colleges, churches, theaters, concerts, nightclubs, workplaces, supermarkets and other locations of mass shootings. Then there are the lesser known but still deadly incidents of domestic shootings, bar shootings, road rage shootings, neighbor shootings, mistaken identity shootings and other incidents.
That is what “that” is all about.
Sadly, there are not enough Republican officeholders “caving” to the pressure of the majority of Americans who are sick of the petty politics that prevent common sense steps to stop the proliferation of gun crimes in this country.
After the Covenant School shooting, a Nashville trauma doctor who treated the injured and dying said, “Doing nothing isn’t working.”
It is worse than that. Sununu, like most Republican officeholders and his friends at NRA headquarters, actually are doing something — they are making “that” worse.
Ever since Columbine, Sununu and his Republican colleagues have made it easier to buy, own and use guns. Despite all those murders, despite all those mass shootings, despite all those little kids who are dying from the easy access of guns, Sununu and Republicans continue to deregulate guns.
Sununu spoke to the NRA just three weeks after the slaughter of nine-year-olds at a Christian school in Nashville. The Governor was exuberant in his support for this ridiculous gun culture when he expressed his faux shock that anyone, especially Republicans, would “cave” under pressure when it comes to “that.”
It is Sununu and his colleagues who are caving to pressure brought to bear by the NRA and gun manufacturers. As they cave again and again, “that” keeps happening and the blood just keeps on flowing.
Sununu may have missed this news because he was too busy sending kudos to the gun manufacturers in attendance at the NRA convention, but firearms are now the leading cause of death of children in the United States.
One of the most telling moments of Sununu’s speech to the NRA was when he gave shout-outs to specific firearm manufacturers. He appeared positively buoyant when he name dropped one gun (with a nine-inch barrel!) to the crowd. Why is it so easy to say “Ruger” and “Sauer”, but just too hard to say Columbine or Uvalde?
I forced myself to watch the video of Sununu’s speech. It was a little strained when he nonsensically listed a “lack of opportunity in schools” as a reason for school shootings. Seriously, Governor? Blaming schools for school shootings?
Sununu made a brief mention of mental illness as a cause for the shootings. That was a little ironic since his administration has been sued for forcing hospitals to warehouse mentally ill patients in their emergency rooms. He also joked about how when the legislature sent a red flag law to his desk that he vetoed it with a bright red pen.
Red flag laws are one of the few tools families and law enforcement have to prevent someone with mental illness and the intent of committing violence from obtaining or possessing a firearm. Those laws, along with expanded background checks, may be weirdly funny to Governor Sununu and the NRA, but they are broadly supported by the public.
I hope this has answered the Governor’s question about what “that” is about. If it has not, he should let me know; I will be happy to enlighten him the next time he visits us Granite Staters.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
