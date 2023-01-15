IT IS a new year, with a new term for Gov. Chris Sununu and a new session for the state Legislature. But 2023 will have echoes of past years as Sununu coyly considers a run for president and the New Hampshire House of Representatives dealing with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats.
In what most observers expect to be his last term as governor, Sununu has decided to resurrect the failed Northern Pass project. As you may remember, the giant out-of-state energy behemoth Eversource spent more than $300,000,000 obtaining land and seeking approvals for the innocuously named plan to deface some of the most scenic areas of the Granite State with transmission towers running Quebec hydro power to the Massachusetts border.
Eversource has long been a Sununu supporter. In fact, the company and its president, Bill Quinlan, donated to Sununu’s 2022 fourth term reelection campaign fund before he had even been sworn in for his third term.
Opponents of the project should be prepared to dig their “Stop Northern Pass” hats and signs out of their closets before Sununu and his legislative allies start tinkering with the permitting process to remove some of the rules and statutes that previously killed the project.
In the Legislature, Republicans are following up last year’s partisan gerrymandering of legislative and executive council districts with new proposals to further tilt the electoral scales in their favor. This year’s goal is to make it more difficult for non-establishment candidates to run and win primaries.
Currently, New Hampshire makes it very easy for any person who is qualified by age and residency to run for any office. For example, the filing fees for U.S. Senate and governor are $100, and $50 for Congress. But now, two state representatives who are former executive directors of the state’s Republican Party, Joe Sweeney and Ross Berry, have sponsored a bill to increase the filing fees for gubernatorial, United States Senate and congressional candidates a hundred fold.
Berry and Sweeney, the former campaign manager for the failed establishment U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse, are still smarting from Morse’s primary loss to a grassroots candidate, retired General Don Bolduc. Their bill would end the tradition of easy ballot access for underfunded, grassroots candidates like Bolduc. It proposes increasing the congressional filing fee to $5,000, and the gubernatorial and Senate fees to $10,000. The increases would potentially kneecap little-known candidates without access to personal funds.
A barrage of criticism may be making Berry and Sweeney beat a hasty retreat. As I write this column, Berry has tweeted a promise to introduce an amendment doing away with filing fees altogether.
There are other proposals that will benefit incumbents and establishment candidates, however, such as changing the date of the primaries to June and holding costly runoffs in the event no primary candidate wins more than 50% of the vote. The Legislature should reject any such proposals; our elections are not broken and do not need fixing.
Other policy debates have carried over from recent legislative battles. Lawmakers have introduced bills that will renew debates over education (both funding and subject content) and abortion. But Sununu’s presidential ambitions may throw a monkey wrench into the passage of any ideologically controversial bills.
Sununu has carefully built a Potemkin Village to convince the national media he is a somewhat safe Republican presidential alternative to Donald Trump or Gov. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis of Florida. He will not want to tarnish his brand by signing any hard-right bills, but he also will not want to sign any vetoes that will lose him right-wing votes
Despite Sununu’s somewhat testy relationship with Republican House leadership, they will, for the most part, cooperate with Sununu in avoiding controversial legislation. They want him to run for president, leaving the corner office open for a run by their true ideological soulmate, anti-public school Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
Another topic returning this session is marijuana legalization. House Republicans and Democrats have united behind a bill that stands an excellent chance of passage. With New Hampshire surrounded on all sides by jurisdiction with legalized recreational usage, it is foolish to keep New Hampshire’s prohibition in place.
Stay tuned for interesting times in Concord.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
