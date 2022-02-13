LAST NOVEMBER, New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut caused a stir when his department announced 1,635 students were participating in the “Education Freedom Account” voucher program, at a projected cost of over $8,000,000.
Edelblut had earlier predicted 28 participants, which, at an average cost of $4,952 per student, would cost the state about $140,000. $8,000,000 was an unexpected, eyepopping number
Edelblut ignored some very pertinent data prior to his 28-student prediction. Reports to the Department of Revenue Administration from two nonprofits managing the existing tax credit voucher program showed about 260 students participated in 2019/2020, at a cost to taxpayers of over $1,370,000. Since those students would likely qualify for EFA vouchers, the 28-student prediction was glaringly inadequate. With the publicity given to EFA by private and religious schools and voucher proponents, it was logical to expect even more to apply for the EFA voucher.
So, where is that unexpected $8,000,000 outflow of tax dollars going? What kinds of education do our tax dollars support?
The Department of Education website provides little data, so I looked at the reports filed with the DRA by the two administrators of the tax credit program, Children’s Scholarship Fund and Giving and Going. I looked at the website for Children’s Scholarship Fund, which also administers the EFA program. I looked at websites for some of the schools listed as EFA service providers.
One surprise was that the two voucher programs send New Hampshire tax dollars to out-of-state schools and programs. The website for one such school, the Vermont Academy, shows it is a prep school with a $13,000,000 endowment, a ski hill and an equestrian program, and an annual tuition of $64,200 for boarders and $33,650 for day students.
There are several New Hampshire prep schools on the list of providers. One is the Tilton School, which has a $16,000,000 endowment. Its website mentions that it recently renovated its dining hall and is adding “mini gyms” to three dorms, with Peloton and Tonal equipment. It also has a pavilion that can be used for barbeques and morning yoga. Does your public school have Pelotons?
In fairness, Tilton, Vermont Academy, Brewster Academy, Kimball Union Academy, and other prep schools receiving taxpayer money do provide financial aid to students. But those schools do not need financial aid from New Hampshire taxpayers, not when those schools can afford elite facilities and programs. Not when that money is diverted from financially struggling public schools.
Most of the private school providers are religious schools. One is the Dublin Christian Academy, a boarding and day school with 160 students. The 2020/21 DRA report shows the school received tax credit vouchers for 19 students.
The school is very open on its web page about its religious beliefs and principles. One belief is that homosexuality constitutes “sinful perversions of God’s gift of sex.”
The website also states that the souls of unbelievers will be reunited with their bodies and cast into the “Lake of Fire” to suffer everlasting conscious punishment.
I doubt all or even most of religious schools funded with vouchers hold the same beliefs as Dublin. However, if one religious school is funded, then all are eligible.
Other learning or education providers receiving voucher money include martial arts studios, dance studios, and even a museum in St. Johnsbury, Vt. These programs may be worthwhile, but there is no way of knowing because the Department of Education and program administrators provide so little data to the public about the use of our tax dollars. The reports filed for the tax credit voucher program list little more than the names of schools or programs participating, the number of students participating and the range of financial awards.
Public school districts answer to local school boards, the state school board, the legislature, and the public. They release budgets and test scores. But private schools participating in the multimillion-dollar voucher programs do not have to provide costs, budgets, policy or curriculum details to taxpayers. There are no metrics as to the success or failure of these schools.
The legislature’s refusal to require transparency and accountability from recipients of tax dollars — money diverted from our public-school students — is reckless and unacceptable.