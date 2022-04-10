WHO WAS happier to learn Matt Mowers voted twice in presidential primaries in two different states in 2016? Gov. Chris Sununu, or the field of candidates competing against Mowers for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District?
As widely reported, Sununu, appearing at the exclusive Gridiron Club dinner, called Donald Trump crazy, with an expletive added. While Sununu may be a hoot on the road, ingratiating himself with the tony Beltway establishment, he bombed at home with us not-so-tony Granite Staters.
Longtime state representative and Trump supporter Al Baldasaro called Sununu a joke, while Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski reported there were Republicans looking for a candidate to primary Sununu.
Even if Sununu’s remarks do not precipitate a primary, they will hurt his reelection prospects if enough Republicans decide to leave the gubernatorial line blank in November. He already had alienated some of the party faithful by not running for the United States Senate and vetoing congressional redistricting maps.
The ripple effect goes beyond Trumpists. Whether you like Sununu’s “Governor Bro” persona or not, there just is something gross about a middle-aged governor trying to impress a tuxedoed crowd of Washington insiders by yelling expletives.
A few commentators remarked on Sununu’s courage. No, courage would be Sununu standing up at a New Hampshire Republican State Committee meeting and saying, clearly and seriously, that it is time to put Trump behind them.
In response to the negative New Hampshire reviews, Sununu went on a media tour announcing it was all a joke and that anyone taking his comments seriously did not “get” politics. No, we get politics, governor.
We get that you were trying to burnish your credentials with national media outlets like MSNBC, CNN and others that have adopted you as their pet Republican.
We get that you are looking beyond New Hampshire to a potential 2024 run for national office.
What you do not get is that pandering and dropping f-bombs in D.C., then smirking about it back home, raises questions about your sincerity and judgment that are not joking matters for New Hampshire voters.
Luckily for Sununu, the Mowers scandal, voting in two different states, chased the governor off the front pages.
Mowers, a native and longtime New Jerseyite, first landed in New Hampshire working for the state Republican Party. He then bounced around, working for Chris Christie’s 2016 presidential campaign and then Trump’s presidential campaign, eventually landing at the State Department. After a short stint as a political consultant, Mowers returned to New Hampshire in 2020 to run for congress, losing to Chris Pappas.
Fortuitously for Mowers, no one looked up his voter registration history back then. If they had, they would have discovered that Mowers’ voter registration also bounced around, from New Jersey to New Hampshire to New Jersey to New Hampshire. The problem is that Mowers voted in the 2016 presidential primaries both here and in New Jersey.
Big oops, for two reasons. First, a federal statute, 52 USC 10307, prohibits voting more than once in an election, which applies, inter alia, to any primary held solely or in part to select any candidate for the office of president. Second, New Hampshire Republicans have been alleging voter fraud ever since they started losing to Democrats in the 1990s. The Mowers controversy undermines an entire issue — an issue that Trump has been pushing nationally to explain away his defeat.
Mowers’ response, as congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt put it, was to hide behind his lawyer, who tried to pooh-pooh the controversy. That did not help.
Mowers eventually consented to an interview in which he claimed Hillary Clinton was trying to smear him and that he voted twice to help Donald Trump.
You know a Republican is in trouble when they play both the Clinton and the Trump cards.
Frank Guinta, the last Republican to hold the seat, also was a New Jersey transplant. He lost following a campaign finance scandal. No matter how much the district boundaries may change, it is doubtful that 1st Congressional District voters will want another representative with character questions.
This controversy and his fumbled response are making Mowers the former front-runner for the nomination.