SUMMER is ending, with September upon us — which, in Manchester, means it is time for yet another primary election.
You might be forgiven for saying, “Another one? For what?”
The city mayoral primary!
Four candidates are running in the September 19 primary. The two top finishers in the primary will face off in the November general election ballot. There also are aldermanic primaries in Wards 1, 5 and 11.
The conventional wisdom is that although the city elections are non-partisan, one Democrat and one Republican will emerge from the mayoral primary to appear on the November ballot. There is a chance, however, that this may be the year that unconventional wisdom prevails, with two Democrats surviving the primary.
This may seem counterintuitive, as of the four candidates running, only one is a Republican, while the other three are Democrats and therefore will split the Democratic vote. But this election may be different.
The Republican candidate, Jay Ruais, is new to the city, having only resided here for a couple of years. He has not had the opportunity to build the relationships or networks that pull friends and family to the polls. Prior to moving to Manchester, his closest contact with the city came as a staffer to former congressman Frank Guinta in the last decade.
Although Guinta lost Manchester, and his seat, in his last campaign in 2016, following a campaign finance scandal, Ruais named Guinta as campaign chairman.
The Ruais web site highlights two “name” Republican endorsements. One is Chris Sununu, and the other is Kelly Ayotte. In Manchester elections, endorsements from outside the city historically do not carry a lot of weight.
Sununu’s Manchester’s endorsements, for example, have meant little in Manchester; he endorsed Victoria Sullivan in her two mayoral races, but Mayor Joyce Craig defeated her easily. Congressman Chris Pappas and Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan also carried Manchester handily after Sununu’s endorsements for their opponents.
As for Ayotte, she is not particularly popular in the Queen City. The last time her name appeared on a ballot in Manchester in 2016, Hassan defeated her in 10 of Manchester’s 12 wards. Her endorsement may help Ruais with fundraising, but it does not bring votes.
What does bring votes is knowing the city and the people in the city. Two years in the city does not provide that knowledge.
The other three candidates are Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, June Trisciani and Will Stewart (full disclosure: I support Cavanaugh). When it comes to knowing the people of Manchester and the issues those people care about, as well as showing a significant commitment to the city, each have Ruais beat. They also have an upbeat attitude about Manchester’s future, unlike Ruais, whose website has few, if any, positive things to say about the city.
It does, however, highlight how much money he has raised.
Cavanaugh and Trisciani were both born and raised in Manchester, attended high school here, and have served the city in various capacities. In Cavanaugh’s case, he has been elected Ward 1 alderman several times, and, until the Republican majority in the legislature gerrymandered his district, served in the state Senate. Prior to her election as alderman-at-large two years ago, Trisciani served as on the city planning board. Stewart has lived in the Queen City for 20 years has been the Ward 2 alderman for six years.
Those connections are worth more than endorsements or party affiliations. Will voters support a candidate they never heard of until they got a glossy flyer in the mail from the state Republican Party? Or the alderman who got that pothole fixed, or coached your kid in youth sports, who has been your neighbor for years? Someone who really knows and has a longstanding commitment to the city, or someone who is still figuring out whether Hannaford’s or Market Basket has the better produce? Someone who has a practical view of Manchester’s challenges while celebrating all the great things about the city we live in, or a newcomer backed by special interests who is focused on telling us what he thinks is wrong with our city?
Someone who loves Manchester, or someone who makes you wonder if he even likes it very much?
Don’t forget to vote on Sept. 19.