ALTHOUGH the election is over a year away, there are three likely candidates for the Republican gubernatorial nomination: Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, former state Senate president Chuck Morse and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.
They will not run if incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu surprises everyone and announces a re-election bid. But Sununu’s actions and words are those of someone who feels that it is time to move on. He has spent much of his time doing national media appearances, and also referred to having to get “a real job.” If he does not run for president, he could run a conservative think tank and/or take a lucrative commentator gig on CNN, increasing his national profile for future electoral opportunities.
THIS HAS been the year for school choice all over the country. At least six additional states joined Arizona and Florida to give parents the funds to send their children to private and charter schools.
THE CAMPAIGNS of the two leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president have been releasing dueling lists of New Hampshire legislative supporters. There is some question as to just how solid these lists are, with at least one legislator on both lists saying she supports both …
THE JUST-RELEASED Durham report confirmed that the FBI not only failed to corroborate the Steele dossier, Hillary Clinton’s oppo-doc against former President Donald Trump, but it regularly ignored existing, sometimes dispositive, evidence to keep the investigation alive. Some officials were …
COULD IT BE that union bosses are finally waking up to the cold reality that the greatest threat to steel workers, the United Auto Workers, miners, machinists and the Teamsters is the radical climate change agenda of the environmentalists?
