ALTHOUGH the election is over a year away, there are three likely candidates for the Republican gubernatorial nomination: Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, former state Senate president Chuck Morse and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.

They will not run if incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu surprises everyone and announces a re-election bid. But Sununu’s actions and words are those of someone who feels that it is time to move on. He has spent much of his time doing national media appearances, and also referred to having to get “a real job.” If he does not run for president, he could run a conservative think tank and/or take a lucrative commentator gig on CNN, increasing his national profile for future electoral opportunities.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Sunday, May 28, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Manhattan man living in the past

I WAS a big shot at one time, which I knew because when I went to work at the office, twelve people suddenly got very busy. I had a popular radio show and I pulled the plug on it not wanting to become a living legend, a last connection to broadcasting’s past when music came on big black viny…

Sunday, May 21, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: GOP limbo. How low can they go?

THE CAMPAIGNS of the two leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president have been releasing dueling lists of New Hampshire legislative supporters. There is some question as to just how solid these lists are, with at least one legislator on both lists saying she supports both …

David Harsanyi: John Brennan, enemy of the people

THE JUST-RELEASED Durham report confirmed that the FBI not only failed to corroborate the Steele dossier, Hillary Clinton’s oppo-doc against former President Donald Trump, but it regularly ignored existing, sometimes dispositive, evidence to keep the investigation alive. Some officials were …

Friday, May 19, 2023
John Stossel: President Ramaswamy?

ENTREPRENEUR Vivek Ramaswamy is obviously a long shot presidential candidate, but he’s refreshing. Unlike most politicians, he speaks clearly and seems smart.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Garrison Keillor: What we don't know we must invent

Garrison Keillor: What we don't know we must invent

THE PAST is so fascinating to me now that I have so much of it and last Monday night at a New York nightclub I listened to a big band of men in tuxedos playing 1920s jazz that I heard when I babysat the neighbors’ kids when I was 10, which I did for the chance to watch TV, which we, being Sa…