IT IS TIME to talk about books for personal reading or as holiday gifts.
My favorite this year are all novels, starting with Louis Edwards’ “Ramadan Ramsey.” It is about a New Orleans child’s search for his father, bringing him to Syria at the start of the civil war. He finds help from family, new and old friends, along with a little sprinkling of hope, love and magical realism.
An absorbing epic, “The Cool Millions” by Jess Walters involves two brothers who ride the rails into a very corrupt Spokane, Wash., in 1909. Other characters include a psychopathic anarchist, a Pinkerton detective turned hitman, an actress who performs with a live cougar, a brave acting chief of police who is a bit of a brute, and a young female union organizer. It is a very American story.
Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is three interlocking stories set in three different centuries, held together by the fragments of an ancient Greek manuscript. It is a wonderful love letter to books and librarians, and a cautionary tale about our pending environmental catastrophe.
Two books whose formats require some work at the beginning are 2020 National Book Award winner “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu and “Lincoln In the Bardo” by George Saunders. The effort is worth it.
“Interior Chinatown” is written in the form of a script for a long running TV police procedural. The characters are all actors in the show, but their parts are limited to Hollywood Chinese stereotypes. Kung Fu Guy is the biggest part an American of Chinese ancestry can aspire to. It is sad and funny, and given the current outbreak of anti-Asian bigotry, timely.
I was late to “Lincoln in the Bardo,” the recipient of the 2017 Man Booker Prize. In a Washington cemetery inhabited by souls of the dead (most of whom do not realize they are dead), Abraham Lincoln comes to mourn his young son, Willie. The ending is a little forced, but the rescue of Willie Lincoln’s soul by three of the cemetery’s inhabitants is both exciting and heartbreaking.
Another excellent novel about the tragic death of a boy and the impact on his parents is the beautifully written “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell. In this novel, Agnes Hathaway meets and marries William Shakespeare; they each deal with their grief and loss over their son’s loss in separate ways.
In Imbolo Mbue’s “How Beautiful We Were,” the residents of a small African village are victimized by corruption, environmental piracy and colonialism. They fight to save their village from the mining that is killing them. It is an enraging but very well-written and compelling story.
Not all reading should be sad, however, which brings to me to the joyous “Perestroika in Paris,” Jane Smiley’s fairy tale for adults. Perestroika is a horse who wanders away to the heart of Paris, where he meets a dog, a crow, a pair of ducks and an orphaned boy. It is a great story.
Two books that were both sad and funny were “Memorial” by Bryan Washington and “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, another Booker Prize winner. In “Memorial”, a man in a teetering relationship flies off to Osaka to be with his dying father, leaving his boyfriend to deal with his mother who has just arrived from Japan.
“Shuggie Bain” is a young Scottish boy who also has parental issues, in the form of a severely alcoholic mother and a father who abandons them. His story is wretched, compelling, and at times comic, and is based on the author’s own childhood.
I read three enjoyable books this year that were off the beaten track: “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow, which is set in an alternative history where women must hide their witchcraft to survive male bigotry; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab, in which a young French woman makes a deal with the devil in the 1600s for eternal life; and Jasper Fforde’s “The Constant Rabbit,” a satire in which anthropomorphic rabbits have to deal with the prejudice and environmental carelessness of humans in Great Britain.
Please support your local library and bookstores by looking for these and other great reads!