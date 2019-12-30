ARE YOU PUZZLING over which Democratic candidate to support for President?
Whenever I narrow my choices, something happens and I find myself adding, subtracting and reconsidering. Who has the best message? Who is the most engaging? Who has the most or best experience? Who can beat Donald Trump? Who has the best policies? Who has common sense? Who would make the best President?
It is not an easy decision.
Currently, my list (in random order) includes Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. Deval Patrick is a possibility; in typical New Hampshire fashion, I need to see him again.
Joe Biden has three important qualities: he is empathetic to working Americans, he has the experience of having worked side by side with a President for eight years, and he is the most knowledgeable in foreign policy. He could repair our standing in the world.
Amy Klobuchar is smart, quick, and funny. She has a record of working across ideological lines in the United States Senate. Of great importance in a general election campaign, she can win Minnesota, a state Democrats need to win in 2020, and also can do well in other Midwestern states.
Elizabeth Warren is smart and she gets things done. She saw too many financial institutions hurting consumers and did something about it, pushing for the creation of the Consumer Protection Bureau. Her background is unique: an Oklahoma public school kid, a teacher, a working mom and a Harvard professor. Her significant support for Democrats around the country shows her understanding of the importance of supporting down-ballot candidates.
Few can inspire like the relentlessly optimistic Cory Booker. Booker will appeal to all of our better angels at a time when we will all need to pitch in to pick up the pieces after the Trump debacle. He has been the mayor of a major metropolitan city, so he understands how policies and decisions at the national level affect all Americans, not just those who have the financial ability to hire Washington lobbyists.
Michael Bennet is the opposite of Donald Trump in many ways — he is intelligent, calm, thoughtful, and self deprecatingly witty. He also has a cross section of experience, having worked for several years in the private sector before serving as superintendent of schools in Denver. He has been elected to the Senate from one of the western purple states, a region Democrats will need in November.
Deval Patrick also has a broad rage of experience, serving as an assistant US attorney general for the civil rights division in the Department of Justice, and also working in the corporate and private equity worlds. He was a terrific governor of Massachusetts.
Although not on my list, kudos to Andrew Yang. He is the happy warrior of the field whose supporters are among the most enthusiastic. I get why voters looking for a young, fresh voice from outside Washington are considering Yang.
We all should also thank Tom Steyer for putting climate change front and center. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the ever increasing threat to our food supply, our national security and the future of our kids and grandkids is a danger to all of us. Steyer gets that in a way too many others do not.
Yes, I have left off some candidates, but this is where I am at today. No matter which candidate you end up choosing, I hope you agree with the bumper sticker on my car. It says, “Any Democrat in 2020”. We need a change.