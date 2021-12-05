GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS have many duties. The most important is protecting the health, safety and security of the people they serve.
Unfortunately for the children of New Hampshire, leading Republicans in the New Hampshire Legislature have abdicated that responsibility and are proposing laws that will endanger children’s health.
They are joining the fringe anti-vaccination movement, endangering both kids too young to be vaccinated and adults with compromised immune systems.
This irresponsible choice is not about the COVID vaccination. No, Republicans have introduced bills this session that undermine vaccination against infectious childhood diseases. Not just COVID; all vaccinations.
These bills threaten innocent kids whose health and lives will be put at risk by wrongheaded policies defended under the misused phrases “personal freedom” and “parental authority.”
One bill, HB 1035, is an invitation to spread measles, rubella, polio and other infectious diseases among pre-school children and throughout public and private schools. Currently, RSA 141-C requires all children to be immunized against those childhood diseases. There are only two exemptions. The first is medical and requires a licensed physician to certify that a specific vaccine will be detrimental to a specific child’s health. The second requires a parent or legal guardian to sign a notarized statement that a child has not been immunized due to religious beliefs.
The proposed law will no longer require a doctor’s certificate, nor a notarized statement. Instead, a misguided parent or guardian just needs to sign a form saying they want a medical, religious, or “conscientious” exemption.
This opens the door to a significant increase in the number of unvaccinated children in New Hampshire, risking the health and lives of those children and others unvaccinated due to age or genuine medical reasons. That is not “personal freedom” or “parental authority.” That is sacrificing kids on the altar of anti-science hysteria.
Measles is not a two- or three-day illness with cutesy spots. It can cause blindness, encephalitis, pneumonia and death. It can compromise immune systems, leading to other illnesses. Nor is there any effective antiviral treatment.
And do Republicans really want to bring back polio?
One of the great successes of American medicine has been the near eradication of infectious diseases like measles and polio in the United States. Mandatory vaccination has saved the lives of tens of thousands of children. But Republican legislators are catering to anti-vax extremists who have fallen prey to quackery and internet falsehoods.
The sponsors of this bill include Reps. Timothy Lang and Howard Pearl, and state Sen. Kevin Avard. They all chair legislative committees, which means they are part of Republican leadership. They are supposed to be smart people.
Then there is HB 1260, which would make the refusal to get a measles or polio or other vaccine a protected civil right. The unvaccinated fringe would have the same protection as race, ethnicity, religion, and gender under New Hampshire law.
I am not making this up.
This means no business, even a preschool or, ironically, a health club, could refuse to employ or serve someone who is unvaccinated. If you own an apartment building that caters to young families, you could not refuse to lease to an unvaccinated individual. If you own a restaurant that deals with the public all the time, you could not require your employees to be vaccinated.
You would no longer be able to raise your kids in the Granite State without the very real possibility of their contracting a life-threatening infectious disease. That’s the sum and substance of these and other anti-vaccination bills pending in the State House.
A sponsor of another bill, HB 1210, is Jason Osborne, the second highest ranking member of House leadership. It mandates any private employer, no matter the business, to exempt employees from required immunizations if requested on religious, medical, or “conscientious” grounds.
This is the 2021 GOP, proposing a menu of dangerous anti-immunization legislation.
If Republicans succeed in passing these child endangerment laws — and that is exactly what they are —what is next? Making child safety seats in cars illegal? Fining ski areas that require helmets for kids in ski school? Allowing smoking in schools?
Nothing is too irresponsible, or too reckless, for 2021 Republicans. Even when it comes to kids.