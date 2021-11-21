CHRIS SUNUNU’s failure to give Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell and others a head’s-up prior to his announcement that he would not run for the United States Senate was a blunder. Not only was it a gratuitous slap in the face of national party leaders who had devoted so much time and energy on the effort, it also made New Hampshire Republicans look amateurish.
It did not help matters when Scott Brown and Kelly Ayotte, two of a very tiny group of New Hampshire Republicans with statewide name recognition and experience in the type of mega fundraising required for senate elections, shut the door on running. When the two people constituting Plan B take a pass, there is something wrong with the party.
The search by the party establishment for a Plan C speaks volumes about the party’s fear of a Don Bolduc nomination. The retired general and only announced Republican candidate for the nomination has a propensity for fringe conspiracy theories. He supports the discredited notion that someone tampered with voting machines in 2020. He has spoken favorably of the internet rumor that Bill Gates wanted to use COVID vaccines to insert microchips into people.
Sadly, Bolduc’s ideas resonate with a large segment of the party. Party leaders looking for an alternative candidate who will appeal sufficiently to the radical right to beat Bolduc in a primary while not losing moderate general election voters are trying to thread an eyeless needle.
Establishment Republicans are talking up a candidacy by New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. But while Morse may not be as blatant as Bolduc, he does have a record of voting for the radical right’s wish list, such as defunding public education, banning abortions, and limiting COVID vaccination efforts. Sununu signed these bills into law, and his sagging poll numbers show his electoral prospects have taken an exceptionally large hit as a result.
Moreover, serving as Senate president has never been a platform to build statewide name recognition. Democrats will have a blank slate on which to define Morse as anti-education, anti-choice and anti-vaccination.
Things are promising to get even worse for Sununu and Morse in the coming months, when the Legislature considers more proposed anti-vax bills and abortion bans, and a bill targeting state police, local health officers, school boards and environmental efforts.
Republicans want to further defund public schools, taking money from struggling school districts and using it to help pay the tuition of wealthy students in expensive private schools — private schools with endowments larger than some universities, let alone the local public-school budget.
Among the suggested abortion bills is one that will give biological fathers the right to obtain an injunction against a biological mother from terminating a pregnancy.
Republican legislators are now going after all vaccines, not just COVID shots. One bill prohibits health care providers from refusing to provide care or service based on a patient’s vaccination status. This would include birthing centers and cancer centers, jeopardizing the health of infants too young for vaccinations and immunocompromised cancer patients who are more subject to diseases like measles and chicken pox.
There are proposals to move control over policies traditionally made at the town or city level and turning authority over to the legislature. Republican legislators are suspicious of selectmen, town councils and other local boards.
There is a proposal from seven Republican legislators to have New Hampshire secede from the United States. I always thought that type of nonsense was treasonous, but today it is just business as usual for the Republican legislative majority.
Republican legislators know their fringe-driven agenda is not popular with New Hampshire’s moderate and independent voters. Why else would they be using the redistricting process to try to rig election outcomes? This is particularly evident in the proposed congressional districts, which would shift hundreds of thousands of voters to new districts. A party confident in its ability to win on the issues does not need to put its thumb on the scales.
Sununu and Morse (if he decides to run) already face a daunting task in trying to attract moderate voters after the 2021 legislative session. The 2022 legislative session looks to make that task insurmountable.