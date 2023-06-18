THERE ARE so many things going on in the world! There was an admirable outbreak of togetherness in the state Legislature that resulted in a bipartisan budget compromise. One almost expected House Republican leader Jason Osborne, Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, state Senate President Jeb Bradley and Senate Democratic leader Donna Soucy to join hands and skip down the State House steps singing.
There is the indictment of the ridiculous yet dangerous Donald Trump on multiple charges so serious that his attorney general Robert Barr said that if even half are true, the former President will be “toast.”
But summer is here, and we all need a break to enjoy life and read books while relaxing with a cool lemonade. Here are some books I look forward to reading, and some that I have recently read and recommend.
Colson Whitehead, the two-time Pulitzer winner for “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys”, has written the second book in his planned Harlem trilogy. In the first book, “Harlem Shuffle”, he introduced Ray Carney, the scrappy owner of a furniture store in 1960s Harlem who provides for his family as best he can, which means having to conduct a side venture in stolen property from his backroom. “Crook Manifesto” takes place in the 1970s. Carney is a great character, Whitehead one of the best writers of his generation, and this book is number one on my must-read list.
One of 2022’s best books was Don Winslow‘s “City on Fire.” In the second book of this trilogy, Danny Ryan and his remaining Rhode Island gang flee to Los Angeles. If Winslow continues to follow the general plot outline of the Aeneid, we can expect violence, a tragic love affair and betrayal. Perfect for summer!
Fredrik Backman, the author of “A Man Called Ove,” has written a trilogy about a hardscrabble, hockey-mad Swedish town. Backman depicts the town and its people with great empathy, even the most flawed among them. I loved the first two books, “Beartown” and “Us Against You.” I devoured and cried over each one and likely will do the same with “The Winners,” the final book in the series.
Dennis Lehane‘s books also tend to rip your heart out, but in a much grittier fashion (e.g., “Mystic River”). From the reviews I have read, the same is true of “Small Mercies”, set in 1970s Boston against the backdrop of the school busing controversy. One woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, while the son of another is found dead in a train station. And that is just the beginning.
At the top of my fantasy/speculative fiction list is R. F. Kuang‘s “Babel”, a novel that has had great reviews. It is an alternative history of 19th-century English colonialism and was described in The Guardian as “grim and harrowing.”
After that, I will read “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld, a love story in which the two protagonists meet at a show based on Saturday Night Live. Sittenfeld is a good writer, and I will need something a little lighter after “Small Mercies” and “Babel.”
Two novels that I have recently read and recommend are “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Light Pirate is set in a Florida ravaged by climate change, but it is as much about family as it is about survival.
“Mad Honey” starts out as an enjoyable who-done-it about the alleged murder of a high school girl by her boyfriend but evolves into a broader story of trust and love. It also has a lot of facts about bees.
I enjoy reading New Hampshire history. My nightstand pile includes “Stark, The Life and Wars of John Stark” by Richard V. and John F. Polhemus. It is the second biography of General Stark that I will have read, but the prototypical Granite Stater is worthy of at least two books.
Also on my nightstand is the 1937 biography “John Langdon of New Hampshire” by Lawrence ShawMayo. Langdon, along with Stark, Josiah Bartlett and John Sullivan, was one of the most important figures in our state’s history, serving first as a proponent of independence and then as governor and senator.
Enjoy your reading!
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
