WHAT IS UP with Gov. Chris Sununu?
The governor is stumbling, badly. He has responded weakly to a delusional wing of his party. He is campaigning for a candidate with a history of making derogatory racial comments. His handpicked commissioner of education, Frank Edelblut, is fiscally incompetent, creating an unexpected $7,000,000 hole in the state budget.
Sununu’s most visible error was his mishandling of anti-vaccine protesters at an Executive Council meeting. He did not have the police remove or arrest the most disruptive protesters. He just canceled the meeting.
In doing so, he handed a victory to a bunch of obscenity-spewing, self-aggrandizing oafs.
The following day Sununu criticized the protesters with a wink and a nod, saying there were only a few who crossed the line and that there was “passion on both sides.”
Passion? Screaming profanities and yelling “We know where you live!” at state officials to disrupt a meeting is anarchy, not passion. Nor are there two sides to this story.
Sununu’s attempt to placate the extremists in his party through false equivalency was a slap in the face to the medical professionals and others who peacefully encourage vaccination.
This was not the first time Sununu has catered to the extreme wing of his party. He had the opportunity to veto a budget bill containing non-budgetary right-wing social policy provisions. He decided instead that getting his corporate tax cuts passed was more important than sound budget practices. If that meant threatening doctors with jail time or sending property tax dollars to religious and richly-endowed private schools, so be it.
He also has had little to say about the individual legislators who have embarrassed the state with outrageous or just plain weird statements. There were the seven Republicans members who signed a letter calling the 2020 election invalid and falsely claiming that New Hampshire did not have a constitutionally elected government. One of the group’s leaders was Michael Sylvia of Belmont, a member of the Free State Project that wants New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
More recently, Sylvia told a video conference of other secessionists that they should use derogatory racist stereotypes to help win elections.
One would think Sununu, as both governor and de facto leader of the New Hampshire Republican Party, would promise not to support Sylvia and his fellow secessionists for election to any office ever again. But no; he avoids forcefully calling out a dangerous, extreme faction of Republicans who do not like being a part of our country.
Then there was the announcement that the governor will headline a fundraiser for Paul LePage, the former governor of Maine. This is the same LePage who has made statements like “Black people come up the highway and kill Mainers” and “…half the time they impregnate a young, White girl before they leave.”
Sununu likes to tout his establishment of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, but his support for a man with a history of racist statements makes you question his sincerity and judgment.
Then there is the Department of Education debacle. After Sununu’s first election, he nominated Frank Edelblut, a man with no public education experience, to oversee public education.
Edelblut’s priority has been establishing a voucher system that takes tax dollars from public schools and sends them to religious and private schools, no matter how heavily endowed. With the support of the Republican governor and Republican legislative majority, he obtained his wish this year. The approval came after he estimated the initial cost to be about $130,000. Instead, according to Forbes Magazine, the cost is now projected to be $6.9 million and counting, an epic miscalculation and a significant hole in the state’s budget.
Edelblut also promoted a $6,000,000 no-bid contract, approved by Sununu, with Prenda, an Arizona company, to provide services to children that one journalist described as “essentially group home schools.” The contract provides payment of $5,000 per child, over a thousand dollars more than the basic adequacy grant paid to public schools, even though the Prenda program has no buildings and no certified public-school teachers. The contract makes no economic or educational sense whatsoever.
Sununu is doing irrevocable harm to his own political future.