A FRIEND of mine from out of state recently vented to me about the Republican Party and the Trumpists, evangelical conservatives and anti-science, anti-education zealots who have taken over the GOP.
She then said, “But your Republican governor isn’t that bad, is he?”
Well, actually, yes, he is that bad.
He signed an abortion ban that contained no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal deformities, and threatening doctors with prison time. On the one hand, he claims to be pro-choice. On the other, he proudly declares that he has done more for the anti-abortion movement in New Hampshire than his predecessors.
The shifting stories cannot hide the fact that he supports putting state government between a woman and her medical provider.
Taking contradictory positions is not an uncommon phenomenon with Sununu. During the COVID epidemic, he repeatedly said he wanted schools to reopen. One would think vaccinating teachers early would have been part of the reopening plan. But no. When it came to establishing the first priority list for receipt of the COVID vaccine, teachers were nowhere to be found.
Speaking of schools, Sununu is a devotee of the policies of Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. As a result, instead of an education system, Sununu has created a crazy quilt of underfunded public schools, teacherless “self-guided” computer clusters, religious and private schools and home schools. Public schools are accountable to local school boards and required to follow state standards. The rest of the crazy patchwork of school “choice” options, however, receive millions of dollars in taxpayer funding with little or no accountability for what they teach or what they do with their taxpayer dollars.
It is a mess. Sununu’s “choice” policies have led to a growing hole in the state budget due to the incompetence of his anti-public school Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. Ironically, while Sununu, Edelblut and their legislative allies complain about alleged indoctrination in public schools, actual indoctrination is taking place in some of the non-public places our tax dollars are funding. State laws may ban discrimination on the basis of gender or preference or religious beliefs, but Sununu’s policies send our tax dollars to a school that teaches nonbelievers are condemned to an eternal “lake of fire” and that being gay is a perversion. They also send our tax dollars to private schools that build up-to-date science laboratories, expensive arts centers and first-class athletic facilities that children in public school cannot access.
Public school budgets and curriculum are open to the public. But we do not know, and do not control, what our tax dollars are funding in nonpublic schools.
Sununu’s propensity for inconsistency extends to the extremist Free State Project and its members. When a group of Free Stater state legislators caused chaos at Gunstock Mountain, Sununu urged voters to fire them. He then said he had no problem with the Free State Project.
A PAC allied with Sununu is campaigning against Free Staters who favored secession or who called for Sununu’s impeachment over COVID policy. But Sununu has not called for the defeat of Free Stater and Republican House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, despite recent revelations of his use of a racial slur, or his tasteless jokes about buying ammunition, teenagers and assault weapons.
Sununu is consistent in one area: national self-promotion. He frequently appears on cable television and often is absent from New Hampshire, giving speeches or campaigning for candidates out of state. He has campaigned for the Trump loving, anti-abortion Paul LePage of Maine, who is known for his habit of making racially cringe comments. So much for being a pro-choice governor.
New Hampshire voters can give Sununu more time to build his national presence by voting him out in November. In state Sen. Dr. Tom Sherman, voters have the opportunity to elect a governor in November who is experienced, competent and not looking past the State House to the White House.
Confession: In my last column I referred to Cinde Warmington as the only woman on the Executive Council. That was a mistake. My apologies to Republican Janet Stevens, who represents District 3. Warmington is the sole Democrat, and therefore the only Democratic woman, on the council.