MANCHESTER HAS an opportunity to choose a slate of leaders on Nov. 2 who will provide a mix of experience and fresh representation.
In the mayor’s race, I am voting for Joyce Craig. She is smart, competent, and strong. She was particularly effective during the COVID crisis, as the city continued to function and provide all governmental services despite the pandemic. As federal money became available, she developed a plan to use those funds to meet priority needs, such as infrastructure, affordable housing and health services. Her performance in both good times and bad shows she is the mayor Manchester needs as it moves forward.
Her opponent, Victoria Sullivan, is running the same negative campaign that resulted in her previous loss to Craig. Her proposed policies are rooted in extreme right-wing ideology.
Sullivan’s education proposals would gut Manchester’s public schools. They include putting school children in “learning pods,” based on an inane theory that kids as young as kindergarten age are best served by online based programs supervised by “guides,” not accredited teachers. She also wants to provide property tax rebate incentives to encourage parents to move their children out of Manchester schools.
Her judgment is sometimes questionable, such as the disruption she caused when holding a press conference outside a local grammar school without prior coordination with the principal.
Her former opponent, Rich Girard, says Sullivan has no functional understanding of city government. True. Sullivan is pushing a false claim that Craig could have stopped the recent property revaluation. She either does not understand or does not care that the state constitution plainly states municipal revaluations must take place every five years or more often as the legislature may order. She ignores last year’s Department of Revenue Administration statement that the pandemic could not interfere with the schedule of municipal revaluations.
We need an honest mayor who does her homework before recommending policies and making decisions. We have that mayor in Joyce Craig.
I will be voting for Dan O’Neil and June Trisciani for aldermen at-large. O’Neil has needed experience and institutional knowledge. Trisciani would bring the perspective of both a small businesswoman and former teacher at the School of Technology.
There are two aldermen at-large, so voters can pick two candidates. If every forward-thinking voter uses their two votes for O’Neil and Sullivan, they will win. Voting for only one or the other will result in the re-election of Joe Levasseur, whose behavior, insults and name calling continue to embarrass the city.
Voters also have two votes for school board at-large. I am using mine for Jim O’Connell and Peter Argeropoulos. Although O’Connell is running for just his second term, he is a longtime supporter of Manchester’s public schools. Argeropoulos is a first-time candidate; as an educator himself, he will bring hands on experience.
There are several contested races for ward aldermen and school board.
In Ward 1, Kevin Cavanaugh has been hard working and is an effective alderman. He deserves re-election. The same is true of Will Stewart in Ward 2, Pat Long in Ward 3, Tony Sapienza in Ward 5, Barbara Shaw in Ward 9, Bill Barry in Ward 10, and Norm Gamache in Ward 11.
Voters can improve the Board of Aldermen, however, by replacing three incumbents with the following candidates: Christine Fajardo in Ward 4, state representative Mary Heath in Ward 7 (full disclosure, former Deputy Commissioner of Education Heath is my sister as well as excellent candidate), and Sean Sargent in Ward 8.
Ward 12 is an open seat. Erin Kelly’s experience managing homeless programs will be invaluable in addressing housing issues.
In contested school board races, I support candidates who understand their job is to support and improve public education for the students, not to engage in ideologically driven political debates or to divert public tax dollars to private schools. Those candidates are Julie Turner, Ward 1; Karen Soule, Ward 3; Leslie Want, Ward 4; Jeremy Dobson, Ward 5; Chris Potter, Ward 7; Ben Dion, Ward 9; Gary Hamer, Ward 10; Dr. Nicole Leapley, Ward 11; and Kenneth Roy, Ward 12. Both Kathy Kelley Arnold and Sean Parr in Ward 2 also will put the children first.
Please vote on Tuesday!