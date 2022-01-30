THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY in the New Hampshire legislature is a sorry lot.
That they lack judgment became clear before the 2021 session even began, when members of the Republican caucus met unmasked in close quarters in disregard of recommended COVID protocols. That lack of judgment has continued.
Since taking the majority, Republican representatives have introduced a flood of bills that do not reflect mainstream New Hampshire values, such as weakening childhood vaccination laws, diverting tax dollars from public schools to wealthy private schools, forcing women to undergo invasive medical procedures and threatening teachers who teach — history. They passed a congressional redistricting bill so obviously bad that even Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed off on other extremist legislation in exchange for corporate tax cuts, objected.
There are so many legislative extremists pushing a radical right-wing agenda that it is difficult to decide who is the worst legislator. However, the worst of the worst is House Speaker Sherm Packard. Not only has he ceded control of the legislative agenda to the Republican extremists, but he has also jumped into the radical pond with both feet.
Last week, Packard announced a bill to prohibit state enforcement of any federal COVID vaccine mandates. New Hampshire hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID cases; the number of cases has set records. But instead of focusing on helping our state stop and recover from the pandemic, Packard is issuing press releases about stopping the state from doing something that it is not doing.
Hypocritically, his press release claimed that the bill assures constituents that “medical privacy” is a priority in the Legislature. There was a collective jaw dropping among New Hampshire women over that falsehood. This is the same Sherm Packard who pushed through a state mandate on women and their physicians, requiring an invasive ultrasound for all women seeking an abortion for any reason without any exceptions.
In addition to overseeing that bill’s enactment, Packard also single-handedly blocked an attempt to amend the law, an amendment that had the support of Sununu and a bipartisan group of legislators.
No, Sherm, you cannot claim medical privacy is a priority when you insert yourself into the medical examining room.
In addition to the hypocrisy, he sounded like Jefferson Davis in 1860, stating that the bill proves “state sovereignty” is a legislative priority. You would think federal troops were lining up along our borders armed with guns and syringes.
Packard and his extremist Republican friends believe the most overriding issue New Hampshire faces is not COVID, or housing, or jobs, or climate change, or education, or property tax relief, or any of the other everyday worries of our state’s families. They think it is the federal government.
The New Hampshire GOP’s baseless paranoia and anti-government hysteria has gotten so bad that a group of seven Republican legislators have sponsored a bill to have New Hampshire secede from the United States.
Each one of those seven representatives took an oath of office that includes an affirmation that they will bear faith and true allegiance to the United States. Isn’t the promotion of secession a violation of that oath? What has Packard done in response?
Not much. Oh, back in November, Packard did say secession is not something House leadership was involved in. But did he ask for a vote of censure? No. Did he remove any of the seven from their committees, something he did to a Democratic representative over a tweet that Packard did not like? No.
I think disloyalty to our country is kind of a big deal. But maybe Packard thinks the secessionists had their fingers crossed when they took the oath.
The mildness of the Republican response was epitomized by Rep. Al Baldasaro, who said “I think in a dream world it sounds great, but when you wake up and smell the coffee, I don‘t think it works.”
No, it does not sound great in any world. It sounds, as Democratic leader Renny Cushing said, like the most unpatriotic piece of legislation he has ever seen come through the New Hampshire House.
Packard’s failure to take any substantive action is a terrible failure of leadership, and a disservice to the people of New Hampshire.