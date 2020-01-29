Last week I made the decision to support Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination for president. Why Warren?
It is because for a few years now, and especially since the election of Donald Trump, I have had an unsettling feeling that things are broken. Of all the candidates, Elizabeth Warren is the best suited to fix what is broken.
For most of our history, Americans and our leaders have felt that we could accomplish great things and address any problem facing our country. Winning World War II, going to the moon, banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer, cleaning our rivers and lakes, reducing air pollution, building a safety net through Social Security and Medicare, expanding the right to vote to all adult citizens, and passing the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act to start attacking systemic racism.
We welcomed immigrants, built a great public school system and a network of land grant colleges throughout the states, constructed rail and highway systems, enacted regulations to protect the food supply and enforced anti-trust and other laws to protect regular citizens from price gouging and unfair competition.
That spirit of “can do” has turned into a spirit of “can’t do” and sometimes, even worse, “don’t want to”.
Problem with climate change? Instead of fixing it, let’s make it worse by encouraging the use of fossil fuels and rolling back automobile emission standards — and deny that climate change even exists.
Young people crippled by college debt? Appoint an Education Secretary who refuses to approve qualified applications for debt relief.
An epidemic of gun violence? Refuse to pass universal background checks.
Skyrocketing drug costs? Refuse to pass common sense legislation allowing the government to negotiate drug prices.
I don’t think Americans have changed, however; what has changed is the extent to which big money has corrupted Washington, distorted our values in an unprecedented way, and thrown up roadblocks to progress. It has made it nearly impossible to accomplish anything, let alone great things.
But Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix that.
Under her plan, there would be a lifetime lobbying ban for presidents, vice presidents, cabinet secretaries and members of congress.
The president and vice president would have to put business assets, and assets that could present a conflict of interest, into a blind trust to be sold off. We would not have a president using his offfice to profit from his hotel and resort businesses.
Federal employees would also be subject to lobbying bans for periods of two to six years. Congressmen would be banned from owning or trading individual stock while in office, putting an end to grotesque insider trading by members of congress benefitting from their oversight knowledge.
She also would ban corporate PACs from donating to federal candidates, ban United States subsidiaries of foreign companies from spending money on our elections, and close the Super PAC loophole that allows big money interests to contribute unlimited amounts to those PACs.
These steps will end the revolving door between the government and big corporations. It would curb the influence of the pharmaceutical industry so that something is done about drug prices. It would end the influence of gun manufacturers that oppose common sense reforms like universal background checks. And it would cripple the efforts of those shortsighted companies that lobby against doing something about climate change, instead of undertaking the innovations that will fight it.
That is why I decided to endorse Elizabeth Warren. She has the grit, smarts and determination to see what is broken and what to do about it. She will fix the system, not blow it up. I do not think we could ask for a better Democratic nominee for president.