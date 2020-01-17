War tax, draft needed
For 18 years we have gathered every Saturday on Central Square in Keene, advocating to stop war & start peace. Sadly, we say we have job security. Many people are supportive and we still get the occasional finger (do they really prefer war over peace?)
Why don’t more people actively protest war? What would cause them to get involved?
I suggest two things, draconian in nature, or not.
First, bring back the draft, for ALL. NO deferments, up to age 40, except for those that are obviously physically or mentally unable (there is a job even for those with bone spurs.) All men, all women, all “senator’s sons,” married, with children, students. Why? So everybody would have “skin in the game,” and, as a means to an end. You, your kids, your grandkids. You will start caring more when your well being and that of your loved ones is put in jeopardy, especially for “foolish, endless wars.”
Second, let’s call part of our taxes a war tax. Instead of having to try to understand how/ why/ where your money is being spent this will make very clear your monetary contribution to war.
Nothing seems to inspire people more than a threat to their own (and loved ones’) life and to their bank account.
Agree? Disagree? Come on over and chat with me--you know where to find me on Saturdays.
By the way, I was drafted in 1968, and served in Vietnam in ‘68/69. Remember that war, and the lies surrounding it?
JEFFREY SCOTT
Spofford