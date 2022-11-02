SUNDAY, Aug. 7, was a huge day for Democrat Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire’s junior U.S. senator. In just 12 hours, Hassan gave the middle finger to middle-class taxpayers, hugged illegal aliens, and high-fived the IRS.
Hassan did all of this while the Senate considered President Joe Biden’s hilariously titled, 273-page Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Hassan’s votes should disgust Granite Staters. While her constituents slept, Hassan torpedoed their best interests.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the IRA will reduce inflation by, at most, 0.1%. A startling cost for this subliminal benefit is Biden’s scheme to hire 86,852 new IRS agents — nearly enough for another Nashua. This would balloon the tax bureaucracy from 93,654 employees to 180,506 — up 92.7%.
Senate Republicans tried valiantly to stop or slim Biden’s blunder.
First, Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) tried to reduce these new agents’ risk to taxpayers outside the Democrats’ much-hated “millionaires and billionaires.” According to Congress.gov, Crapo’s amendment aimed to “prevent the use of additional Internal Revenue Service Funds from being used for audits of taxpayers with taxable incomes below $400,000 in order to protect low- and middle-income earning American taxpayers from an onslaught of audits from an army of new Internal Revenue Service auditors funded by an unprecedented, nearly $80,000,000,000, infusion of new funds.”
The Congressional Joint Economic Committee calculated that unleashing these new tax collectors, not on Warren Buffet and Bill Gates, but on barbers, bakers, and bus drivers, through 2031, would squeeze $30.2 billion from Americans who earn less than $200,000 annually.
Every Senate Republican voted Yea on Crapo’s plan to shield regular taxpayers from federal audits.
However, Hassan refused to stand between future IRS auditors and typical New Hampshirites with per capita personal incomes of $73,200. So, at 2:54 a.m., she joined every other Senate Democrat, voted Nay, and killed Senator Crapo’s amendment.
But Hassan was just warming up.
Second, Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) offered a modest proposal: If Biden Democrats wanted 87,000 new IRS agents, they first had to approve 18,000 brand-new Border Patrol officers. Every Senate Republican voted Yea.
Next, Hassan could have kept the IRA — which, she says, “jumpstarts a brighter, stronger future for our economy” — and spared her constituents the price and pain of these new tax bureaucrats. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) presented an amendment: “To strike the $80,000,000,000 slush fund for the Internal Revenue Service to prevent the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees that will surveil and audit the private account information and transaction data of innocent Americans and small businesses.”
After this long night’s journey into day, the IRA and its $739 billion in new taxes, $433 billion in New Green Deal payoffs, and — of course — 87,000 new IRS agents approached final passage. At 3:04 p.m., all Senate Republicans voted Nay. Maggie Hassan and every other Senate Democrat voted Yea. Vice President Kamala Harris broke the 50-50 tie, and the IRA cleared the Senate. The House concurred on August 12, and Joe Biden signed this monstrosity into law on Aug. 16.
The IRA, in all its pestilence, is coming your way, very soon.
To recap: Maggie Hassan and every other Senate Democrat picked Granite Staters’ pockets, sicced tax collectors on them, and exposed them to multifarious risks and dangers from across the “border.”
They did this on Aug. 7, while voters lounged on beaches and enjoyed well-deserved lakeside rest.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be a big day for New Hampshirites. Everyone outraged by these legislative betrayals should vote Nay on Maggie Hassan.
Manhattan-based political commentator Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor.
