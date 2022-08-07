POSTCARDS from the great American labor shortage: A couple arrives at the Seattle airport after a five-hour flight and stands in line at the car rental desk. People are angry. At the desk sits a harassed employee explaining that he simply has no cars of any kind to rent. Nothing. Why? There aren't enough employees on hand to vacuum, wash, fuel and process the cars.

Another snapshot. A couple has been driving for several hours and requires a bathroom stop. They pull into a Burger King. The doors are locked. The only service is at the drive-thru. Why? Lack of employees.

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the "Beg to Differ" podcast. Her most recent book is "Sex Matters: How Modern Feminism Lost Touch with Science, Love, and Common Sense."

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A big event and then a major announcement

I MAINTAIN there is always hope if you look around for it. I read the first few paragraphs of a story in the Times about fungi and how they absorb carbon that might otherwise be airborne and aggravate global warming and they enable plants to survive drought and serve as fertilizers. The head…

Sunday, July 31, 2022
David Harsanyi: The Dems' new proposal does nothing to lower inflation

THE FIRST thing to remember about the reconciliation bill Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer agreed to Wednesday is that, despite its utterly preposterous name, it has absolutely zero to do with inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is crammed with the very same spending, corporate…

Friday, July 29, 2022
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Listening to that lonesome whistle blow, etc.

I AM IN the process of packing up and leaving Minnesota where I’ve lived for most of 80 years, which seems dramatic but isn’t since most of my classmates left long ago and Bob Dylan, who overlapped with me at the University of Minnesota, heard the lonesome whistle blow and matriculated his w…

Sunday, July 24, 2022
David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

THE WASHINGTON POST reported Monday night that President Joe Biden is “considering whether to declare a national climate emergency” to “salvage his stalled environmental agenda and satisfy Democrats on Capitol Hill.” A few hours later, the Associated Press reported that the administration wo…

Friday, July 22, 2022