THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

There should be no live audiences at debates. Live audiences are going to scream the loudest for the most pugilistic and simple-minded pitches from candidates. They are going to encourage cat fights. In last week’s debate, the moderators had to lecture the audience to hold it down, urging that the more time they spent cheering or booing, the less time would be available for the candidates to address the “issues you care about.” But that assumes more than is in evidence. Many of those who traveled to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum are the kind of people who cheer for violence at hockey games. Candidates invited viewers to tune in with images of popcorn.

