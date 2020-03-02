ACCORDING to CNN, Bernie Sanders “has been consistent for 40 years.” Some find this reassuring. Sanders is not a finger-in-the-wind politician who tacks this way or that depending upon what’s popular. On the other hand, if someone has never changed his mind throughout 78 years of life, it suggests ideological rigidity and imperviousness to evidence, not high principle.

Mona Charen

Why make a fuss about Sanders’ past praise of communist dictatorships? After all, the Cold War ended three decades ago, and a would-be President Sanders cannot exactly surrender to the Soviet Union.

It’s a moral issue. Sanders was not a liberal during the Cold War, i.e. someone who favored arms control, peace talks and opposed support for anti-communist movements. He was an outright communist sympathizer, meaning he was always willing to overlook or excuse the crimes of regimes like Cuba and Nicaragua; always ready to suggest that only American hostility forced them to, among other things, arrest their opposition, expel priests and dispense with elections.

Good ol’ consistent Sanders reprised one of the greatest hits of the pro-Castro left last week on “60 Minutes.” When Anderson Cooper pressed the senator by noting that Castro imprisoned a lot of dissidents, Sanders said he condemned such things. But even that grudging acknowledgment rankled the old socialist, who then rushed to add: “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

Actually, the first thing Castro did upon seizing power (note Sanders’ whitewashing term “came into office”) was to march 600 of Fulgencio Batista’s supporters into two of the island’s largest prisons, La Cabana and Santa Clara. Over the next five months, after rigged trials, they were shot. Some “trials” amounted to public spectacles. A crowd of 18,000 gathered in the Palace of Sports to give a thumbs-down gesture for Jesus Sosa Blanco. Before he was shot, Sosa Blanco noted that ancient Rome couldn’t have done it better.

Batista was a bad guy, one must say. But summary executions are frowned upon by true liberals.

Next, Castro announced that scheduled elections would be postponed indefinitely. The island is still waiting. Within months, he began to close independent newspapers, even some that had supported him during the insurgency. All religious colleges were shuttered in May of 1961, their property confiscated by the state. NB, Senator Sanders: Castro also found time to kneecap the labor unions. David Salvador, the elected leader of the sugar workers union had been a vocal Batista opponent. He was arrested in 1962 and would spend 12 years in Cuba’s gulag.

“The Black Book of Communism” recounts that between 1959 and 1999, more than 100,000 Cubans were imprisoned for political reasons, and between 15,000 and 17,000 people were shot. Neighbors were encouraged to inform on one another, and children on their parents. During the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, Cuba imprisoned gay people in concentration camps. Like other communist paradises, Cuba’s greatest export was boat people. About two million of the island’s 11 million inhabitants escaped. Countless others died in the attempt. Did Sanders ever wonder why a country that had done such great work on literacy and health care had to shoot people to prevent them from fleeing?

Bernie Sanders has credulously repeated the other great propaganda talking point about Cuba — it’s supposedly wonderful “universal” health care system. It’s not wonderful. Even those wishing to give Cuba the benefit of the doubt note the lack of basic necessities. Many hospitals in the country lack even reliable electricity and clean running water. A 2016 visitor found that patients in one Havana hospital had to bring everything with them — medicine, sheets, towels and more:

“The only working bathroom in the entire hospital had only one toilet. The door didn’t close, so you had to go with people outside watching. Toilet paper was nowhere to be found, and the floor was far from clean.”

Yes, Cuba has high rates of literacy, but the state wanted readers to propagandize them. Granma tells people what to believe, and forbids access to other sources of information. To this day, the regime controls what people can know. There are two internets on the island. One for tourists and those approved by the government, and the other, with restricted access, for the people.

Bernie Sanders has access to all the information he can absorb, and yet he remains an apologist for regimes that violate every standard of decency. Unlike the Cuban people, he is responsible for his own ignorance and pig-headedness. He claims to be a “democratic socialist,” but as his Cuba remarks suggest, the modifier may be just for show.

Monday, March 02, 2020
Mark Shields: Do Democrats not understand the 2020 voters?
Columnists

Mark Shields: Do Democrats not understand the 2020 voters?

  • By Mark Shields
  • Updated

HISTORICALLY, we Americans have been among the world’s most optimistic people. Why? One reason could be that every American, with the exception of those whose ancestors were already here when Columbus arrived or those whose ancestors were brought here in chains, is either herself an immigran…

Sunday, March 01, 2020
Friday, February 28, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Jonah Goldberg: Why aren't Democrats issuing a Sanders alert?
Columnists

Jonah Goldberg: Why aren't Democrats issuing a Sanders alert?

  • By Jonah Goldberg
  • Updated

IN “JAWS 2,” Roy Scheider reprises his role as Police Chief Brody, the landlubber lawman forced to battle a great white shark. He’s convinced there’s another beast out there, but he can’t persuade anyone who matters. “Look at this. That’s a shark,” says Brody, waving a grainy underwater phot…

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs

  • By Garrison Keillor
  • Updated

America desperately needs a woman president. I thought that in church Sunday as we sang, “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you,” a gorgeous hymn with a chorus of Alleluias, and the altos around me sounded like my old aunts, and the teenage acolytes, both girls, stood…

Monday, February 24, 2020
David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today
Columnists

David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today

  • By David Harsanyi

A RECORD-high number of Americans — 90% — say they are satisfied with their personal lives, according to Gallup. And 74% are optimistic that they will continue being financially satisfied moving forward. Needless to say, the United States will never be a utopia, but for the vast majority of …

Mark Shields: Improving debates
Columnists

Mark Shields: Improving debates

  • By Mark Shields

FIRST, a confession: I really like presidential debates. Why, you ask? Because these debates give us voters the chance to watch and evaluate the candidates while they stand shoulder-to-shoulder and have to answer the same questions. Away from their carefully orchestrated campaign events, wit…

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope
Columnists

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope

  • By Mona Charen

THE pre-Nevada Democratic debate was a gift to Donald Trump. Instead of training their fire on the incumbent, or on the vulnerable front-runner, Bernie Sanders, candidates tore Mike Bloomberg to shreds while saving plenty of darts for one another. That nice young man Pete Buttigieg became th…

Sunday, February 23, 2020
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020

Mona Charen is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Her new book is “Sex Matters: How Modern Feminism Lost Touch with Science, Love, and Common Sense.”