POLICE REFORM is hard. Not that there's any shortage of smart proposals. In the wake of the shameful beating death of Tyre Nichols, we've seen a number of promising reform ideas, including dramatically increasing training and disempowering police unions, both of which I support. But, the world being what it is, resources are finite, special interests are powerful, and inertia always stands in the path of reform like an enormous boulder in the road.

But I'd like to propose my own modest idea that will not cost a dime, will not require any changes in law and can be implemented immediately: Let's police the language police use.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Even old people need to explore new realms

I’M AN American, I like to believe that nobody but nobody is beyond the reach of friendship and understanding, not even North Koreans or former felons or the creators of complex security systems that have driven me to the brink of madness, trying to remember the password for my computer and …

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

DRIVING TO dinner on Sunday, I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?

Friday, February 03, 2023
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

IMAGINE that you are the parent of a 15-year-old girl and discover that her school has been concealing her daytime behavior from you. Your daughter has joined a far-right Mormon spin-off cult, believes in plural marriage, has spoken of dropping out of school to get married, and declines to p…

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

I COULDN’T sleep last Saturday night due to anxiety caused by rewinding various lowlights of my long life that hit me like a brick and I lay in bed and watched the hours go by as I contemplated my imminent demise leaving my dependents impoverished and homeless so when the day dawned I put on…

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the …