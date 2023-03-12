IN LATE 2019, Politico asked a high-ranking Biden aide about the candidate’s age. “If Biden is elected,” the anonymous adviser said, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

That was then. Though Joe Biden never did forswear a second term, thus avoiding Teddy Roosevelt’s 1904 mistake, which made him an instant lame duck, it was widely assumed at the start of this term that he would be a “transitional” president. No longer. Today, all of the signs are pointing toward another run.

Mona Charen is Policy Editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend

Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend

IN CASE you’re wondering why I was not in church Sunday morning, I was in the Omaha airport at 6:30 a.m. waiting for a flight back to New York, listening to an announcement that unattended baggage would be confiscated, eating a breakfast croissant and blueberry yogurt, drinking coffee, which…

Stephen Moore: America's $100-billion climate change flop

Stephen Moore: America's $100-billion climate change flop

FOR AT LEAST the last 20 years, politicians in Washington, at the behest of green energy groups, have spent some $100 billion of taxpayer money to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. How is that going for us so far?

Sunday, March 05, 2023
Friday, March 03, 2023
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

BELIEVE IT or not, I used to be rather cool. This was before you were born, probably, but I have pictures. I was aloof and enigmatic, unsmiling, and I liked the monosyllabic. Someone said, “It’s a beautiful day today.” I said, “Right.” Flat tone. Irony. My dad was a friendly guy who always m…

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.

Sunday, February 26, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN says the country needs a “national divorce.” “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s tra…