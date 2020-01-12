“SCHOOL” FOR MANY of us is defined by our memories of classrooms and playgrounds enlivened by happy, healthy kids — reading, building, singing, playing. All able and eager to learn. The reality of today’s schools and kids is quite different, particularly in urban communities like Manchester.
Consider for a moment the concerning news you’ve heard or read in just the past few days. Undoubtedly, it included references to various accounts of domestic violence, substance misuse, other crimes and homelessness. Now think about the tremendous impacts of these issues on our kids.
Every day as our kids go to school, they bring with them the impacts of our growing poverty, hunger, homelessness, substance disorders and all of the other challenges of life in the 21st century. The consequences for our teachers and schools, and our kids and future are profound.
Our schools need our help. Everyone in our community must understand the essential role of our public schools and the importance of our collective support.
These beliefs define the work of Manchester Proud.
Manchester Proud is our city’s first truly community-wide movement to engage us all in creating a vision of what we want our kids to know and be able to do, then, guided by that vision, designing a plan for what our schools should be. We’re proud to be strong supporters!
During the past two years of Manchester Proud’s community engagement and planning, several fundamental truths have emerged:
First, the future of everyone in Manchester is linked to the performance of our public schools. Certainly our students and families with kids in school want our schools to inspire and open up opportunities to productive, rewarding careers.
Facing critical workforce shortages, our employers need our students to sustain their businesses. Plus, the global workers they need to attract will demand great public schools. And, of course, our workers want our businesses to thrive because they need good jobs.
Not to mention the broader benefits of a well-educated community — one with citizens who make better life choices, live healthier and happier lives, and who are less vulnerable to poverty, substance disorders and crime.
Second, the job of supporting and educating our kids has become too overwhelming to expect our school leaders and teachers to do it alone. Many of our kids are navigating poverty and complex home, environmental and social issues, all of which shape their well-being and the disposition they bring with them to the classroom. Fortunately, Manchester has exceptional non-profits and agencies that provide related services and are eager to help.
All our kids deserve to come to school and be inspired by opportunities they believe to be relevant to the futures they want for themselves. Many of those opportunities already exist in Manchester’s robust business and cultural sectors — they just need to become more accessible to our kids.
Manchester Proud’s emerging plan will comprehensively address a range of issues our community knows to be most critical to the performance of our schools. The plan will include initiatives to improve teaching and learning, finance, governance, operational effectiveness and community partnerships. Among these, we believe the development of strong and enduring community partnerships to potentially be the most impactful.
Across the country, communities are realizing that in the 21st century, great schools need robust and strategic school-to-community networks that enrich the “school” experience by supporting kids and their families. This network provides essential services needed to enable them to be their best learners and inspires them to discover their life’s passions through real-world experiences provided by local businesses, organizations and cultural institutions.
Imagine the benefits to all of us if we built a city-wide system to optimize the delivery of both essential health and social services and career-inspiring learning opportunities to every child in Manchester. A system that identifies quality services and programs, coordinates their offerings to eliminate gaps and overlaps and aligns their delivery with the needs of schools and kids throughout our district. Among the advantages would be:
Greater assurance that all kids have access to the services and learning opportunities they need, including personal and culturally appropriate supports and exposure to emerging career opportunities;
Optimization of the benefits from our community’s ongoing investment in its exceptional non-profit and cultural organizations;
Development of local talent to support the growth of our local businesses; and,
Creating greater community awareness of the role of our public schools in building the future we want for ourselves — and, instilling the sense of ownership needed to ensure meaningful and lasting school-to-community partnerships.
Manchester already offers so many things about which we can all be proud: Our robust economy and growing Millyard tech-hub; our vibrant diversity of cultures and traditions — all of which strengthen the fabric of our community; the national leadership of our higher education community; and the depth and dedication of our not-for-profit sector.
Now it’s time for us all to work together to add exceptional public schools to the list. Schools that are strengthened by meaningful and effective community partnerships. Schools that are embraced, supported, and celebrated by everyone who calls Manchester home.
This is essential work that we must all do together.