NEW HAMPSHIRE may be small in size, but our education options are making a big difference for families. This year alone, more than 4,000 children benefit from public charter schools and more than 600 students attend private schools using scholarships funded through the Education Tax Credit program.
Additionally, many families exercise choice in other ways, like open enrollment. This National School Choice Week, we should recognize the benefits that school choice has brought to families across our state, and nationwide.
The options are out there. In some districts, families can select open enrollment programs, which allow children to enroll in public schools outside their traditional neighborhood boundaries. Parents can choose magnet programs, which focus in certain areas, such as the arts or science. Parents can select free online education or public charter schools, home school their children, or send them to private schools.
Innovative ways of providing education (for example, hybrid models such as Manchester’s Latitude Learning Resources, which offers individual courses for home schoolers) are cropping up and flourishing here, meeting demand from Granite State parents.
No matter the option they select, parents give similar reasons in support of their school choice decision. Parents want the best for their children—they want them to have engaged teachers, teachers who will challenge their students and inspire them to achieve their full potential. The right teacher, and the right school, can improve the performance of even the most challenged student.
Parents instinctively know how much the right educational option matters to their children — that’s why they value school choice so highly.
Choice empowers parents, giving them information and options, and allowing them to select the best school based on the needs of their child. As one mom of a child with special needs told me, “Every child is different and every child learns differently. There is no ‘one size fits all’ educational model.”
No matter how well-intentioned, no official can replace the love and support of a child’s own parents, who want nothing better than to see her succeed. School choice not only recognizes this dynamic, it embraces it.
This National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1), parents, friends, teachers and students will gather at more than 50,000 events nationwide, including 195 events in New Hampshire. Together, these events celebrate the school choice success stories occurring all over the country, including right here at home.
As we mark School Choice Week in New Hampshire, we should spread the good news about educational options far and wide.
Working to expand school choice will allow millions more Americans to obtain the benefits — a quality education, and hope for a better future — that choice can provide.
Let’s work to extend those benefits to every child in New Hampshire, and across our country.