I WANT TO thank the Union Leader’s editors for bringing attention to the plight of New Hampshire dairy farmers.
You’re right, the situation is dire. Fifty years ago, there were 850 dairy farms in New Hampshire and today there are less than 100. These are family farms struggling to survive. Soon, if nothing is done, the Granite State will continue to hemorrhage farms at an alarming rate.
When those farms disappear, so too will the tens of millions of dollars in state tax revenue. The beautiful farmlands we love will be sold and turned into corporate headquarters and mixed-use developments.
Unfortunately, those are the only facts stated correctly in a recent Union Leader editorial. Sadly, the editorial is filled with inaccuracies.
First, it is claimed that HP Hood has filed for bankruptcy. That is incorrect. Last year HP Hood earned more than $2 billion. Dean Foods and Borden Dairy have filed for bankruptcy. HP Hood continues to be a strong force in the market.
Second, the new law does not suggest or ask that ALL milk carry the 50-cent premium. Guess what? Buying the dairy with the premium is up to the consumer. You don’t want to pay the extra 50 cents? No problem, you don’t have to. If you want to support the farmers, buy New Hampshire’s Own Milk. The Department of Agriculture is working with bottlers and supermarkets to carry some milk and dairy products that bear the NH Own’s Dairy logo. Products with this logo guarantee that at least 85% of the dairy comes from New Hampshire farmers.
Third, the government of New Hampshire is not mandating milk prices. The law clearly states that only those stores that voluntarily ask to carry the local dairy will be included in the program.
Surveys show that more than 80 percent of consumers want the option to purchase New Hampshire’s Own Dairy and pay the premium.
You are right about one other thing. This is about money. This is about HP Hood, Market Basket, Hannaford and other large grocery retailers caring more about money than our local farmers.
More than 7,500 people have signed a petition asking stores in New Hampshire to carry New Hampshire’s Own Dairy. To learn more about the issue I urge readers to visit www.udderlyamazingdairy.com.
Don’t let corporate America fool you. Buy local, save our farms, and support our farmers. Remember, ask your local store to carry New Hampshire’s Own Dairy.