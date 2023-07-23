Sununu leaves behind an astonishing record of success and an enormous budget surplus for the next governor. These are big shoes to fill.
Three Republicans are likely to enter the primary contest to fill them. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut both teased “big announcements” in the coming weeks. Former state Senate President Chuck Morse said straight away that he’s jumping in.
Probable Democratic candidates include outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
By every objective measure, Sununu’s economic policies have been demonstrated conclusively to generate prosperity, economic growth, and job creation. But can Republicans thread the needle on social issues — especially abortion — deftly enough to win back educated women voters in places like Merrimack or Bedford?
DeSantis reset
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reset his presidential campaign last week by laying off some national campaign staff and shuffling around some advisers. This move will ostensibly allow him to spend more resources on early states like New Hampshire. It was a smart strategic adjustment.
Additionally, a campaign memo was leaked signaling a shift in DeSantis’ media strategy. Going forward he will sit down with more mainstream reporters (so far, he’s stuck to conservative media), and the campaign will hold events “that feature cookout styled, backyard activities targeting primary voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.”
DeSantis continues to perform well on a hypothetical primary ballot. A UNH poll released last week shows him in a strong second place and narrowing Donald Trump’s lead slightly.
Scott surge?
But the candidate who should be most encouraged by the UNH poll is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. He’s presently running (still a distant) third behind Trump and DeSantis. He’s also running third on the second-choice ballot question.
Scott is well positioned. The poll showed he has the highest net favorability among all the candidates. Fifty-six percent of likely GOP primary voters have a favorable view of him while only 10% have an unfavorable view.
When asked which candidate they would not vote for under any circumstances, precisely no one mentioned Tim Scott. For context, 35% said they would never vote for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and 20% said they would never vote for former Vice President Mike Pence. Eighteen percent said the same about Trump.
Last week, Scott followed up this good news with a well-received town hall meeting before a robust crowd in Salem. All of the candidate’s humor, likeability, and conservatism was on display.
The campaign swing was a significant step forward for Scott. “Signs suggest Scott could be poised to make early move in NH,” read the headline in the New Hampshire Union Leader. “Voter Buzz, Boost in Polls Greet Tim Scott in Salem,” blared NH Journal’s headline.
Little wonder that in their leaked memo the DeSantis campaign teased that it may start dropping opposition research against Scott in the near future. “We expect Tim Scott to receive appropriate scrutiny in the weeks ahead,” the memo reads. That kind of phrasing in a memo like this one indicates two things: First, the DeSantis campaign views Scott as a serious threat, and second, they have developed an oppo book on Scott and they’re starting to push negative messaging on him to reporters.
The 2024 campaign for president got off to a slow start. But it’s in full swing now.
Patrick Hynes is president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
