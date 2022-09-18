REPUBLICANS may never face a more favorable election environment than the one we are in right now. The current U.S. president is utterly and obviously incapable of handling the job. Worse, he has discarded his “unifier” persona and shapeshifted into a dystopian strongman (albeit a comically feeble one) bent on prosecuting his political enemies. The incumbent Democrats, who have supported President Joe Biden unstintingly, have dismal polling numbers across the board. Bad economic news pours in every week. The humanitarian crisis at the border continues unabated, with no resolution in sight.
Still, more and more political prognosticators are writing New Hampshire’s federal election contests off as uncompetitive. Note that these people are often, even frequently, wrong. Here’s some free advice to the Republicans running for federal office in New Hampshire, in hopes they will take advantage of the opportunity the Democrats’ incompetence has gifted them.
Confront abortion issue head on, don’t pivot
Sen. Maggie Hassan kicked off her general election campaign last Wednesday by lying about Republican nominee General Don Bolduc in an attack ad. She claims he will push for a nationwide ban on abortions. This is a lie. General Bolduc has repeatedly and consistently said abortion should be decided by the states and that he supports New Hampshire’s law.
Where are the Republicans calling Hassan out for her lie? Where is the media?
Don’t hold your breath. The media want Hassan to win. And Republican consultants are too busy advising their clients to ignore abortion altogether. These consultants should be fired. There is no pivot on abortion. Republicans must confront the issue head on.
Here’s some help. There is only one extremist in the race for Senate: Maggie Hassan, who supports unrestricted abortion up until the moment of birth. And that’s why she’s lying.
Force conversation on immigration
The crisis along our southern border is the Republican wedge issue of the 2022 campaign … if Republicans lean into it. Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas have both attempted to triangulate on the issue, unconvincingly. Every time Democrats are forced to talk about it, they cross-pressure their base, which supports wide-open borders. Republican candidates have to make illegal immigration and the humanitarian crisis along our southern border a major issue in the election.
It’s the recession, stupid
2008 brought us the Great Recession. 2022, though, brings us the Economic-Downturn-That-Must-Not-Be-Named.
The U.S. economy is currently in a recession — two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth — but you won’t read about it in the press. Everyone knows that if we had a Republican in the White House, voters would be bombarded with daily stories about how the recession is hurting this small town and that low-income family. But with a Democrat in the White House, the media find those stories uninteresting. Deal with it. Make the recession a story by talking about it relentlessly on the campaign trail.
Families are hurting. Food price increases are the highest since Jimmy Carter held the presidency. Electric bills are doubling for some New Hampshire households. But statistics are meaningless to most voters. Republican campaigns must develop compelling narratives of how the recession (yes, call it that) is hurting real Granite Staters.
Sweat the small stuff
Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster co-sponsored legislation to make Washington, D.C., a state so that Democrats can pack the Senate. Sen. Hassan infamously flip-flopped and voted to eliminate the filibuster so Democrats could impose a federal takeover of our local elections.
Inexplicably, Republicans have stopped talking about these, and other, examples of our federal delegation’s radicalism. It’s not so much that these smaller issues in and of themselves will result in Republican victories. Rather, by relentlessly reminding voters that our delegation is beholden to the kooky Left in Washington, Republicans can paint their opponents accurately as shockingly out of touch.
Smile
Did you catch Gov. Chris Sununu’s first campaign ad of the election cycle? The one featuring the gregarious governor smilingly extolling the virtues of the Granite State? It’s good.
Why don’t more Republicans smile? Is it because their consultants tell them the voters are angry, so the candidates need to act angry? That’s dumb. No one is going to vote for someone they don’t like. And people don’t like scowlers.
So smile out there, Republicans.
Patrick Hynes is the President of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
