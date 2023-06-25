MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Biden and New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, they have been spoon fed a good deal of fake news.
Many of them think our primary has been canceled. Some think that we will hold our primary but that it will no longer be the first such contest on the calendar. They read headlines from publications such as Politico earlier this year like, “DNC moves forward with dramatic change to presidential primary calendar” and, “DNC votes to shake up presidential primary calendar,” and assume it’s over — New Hampshire lost.
Yeah, not quite.
These people are often taken aback when I explain the full situation to them — that our primary is a matter of state law, not DNC dictate and that we will never, ever change our law to accommodate a guy the vast majority of Democrats wish would forgo reelection altogether.
Then I walk them through the plausible scenario that Biden could lose New Hampshire to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. No way, they say. Kennedy could get, like, 30% or something. Maybe enough to embarrass Biden, but he has no shot of winning.
And then I explain to them that unless New Hampshire complies with the DNC’s idiotic nonsense regarding the primary calendar, then the DNC will not consider it an official contest, and Biden will not appear on the ballot.
The man who just fell over on stage, the one who said he’s building a railroad across the Indian Ocean, the guy who promised — last week, mind you — to stop global warming by 2020, the guy who recently ended a speech in Connecticut with, “God save the queen, man,” the guy whose approval rating is only 39% according to AP/IPSOS, is going to get skunked in the New Hampshire primary.
Oh, he’ll probably lose Iowa, too.
It’s starting to occur to the Biden campaign that they have a big problem on their hands. In a sign that they are beginning to crack, the DNC last week extended its deadline for us to comply with their absurd demands into September. That’s not a real solution; it just buys them time to figure out a way to save face.
Can Biden save face and fix this? It’s unlikely. There’s a good deal of bad blood between state Democrats and the Biden political operation because of this. And if Biden backs down, he will look even weaker than he did when he attempted to shake hands with a ghost. But what prevents Biden from backing down, from holding a huge event with the state’s top Democrats demonstrating unity and magnanimity, keeping New Hampshire first and just moving on?
The problem is that Biden himself has argued that New Hampshire should lose its pride of place because we have too many White people living here. He believes South Carolina, which has a much higher Black population, should go first. He has gone so far as to claim that stripping New Hampshire of our first-in-the-nation status is a matter of civil rights.
“I got into politics because of civil rights and the possibility to change our imperfect union into something better,” wrote Biden in a letter announcing his demands last December. “I have made no secret of my conviction that diversity is a critical element for the Democratic Party to win elections AND to govern effectively. For 50 years, the first month of our presidential nominating process has been a treasured part of our democratic process, but it is time to update the process for the 21st century.”
New Hampshire’s presidential primary is an example of our union’s imperfection. Or something.
How do you suppose Black folks are going to feel if Biden pulls the rug out from under them? As it stands, only 28% of Black Americans feel that President Biden’s policies have personally benefited them. How would they react if Biden reversed course and backed a primary calendar he claims violates their civil rights?
Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
