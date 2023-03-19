LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet of our republican system of government and a pillar of our national union, not synonymous with divorce.
Nevertheless, it’s jarring when a member of Congress gives voice to a secessionist battle cry. That this particular member holds influence over House Republican leadership makes it even more unnerving. The closely divided U.S. House of Representatives turns out to be a powerful platform for extremists and dividers.
But this column isn’t about Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s about another congresswoman from a purple state — our own Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02), a Democrat.
Kuster won her sixth term by 13 percentage points in November in districts that once swung back and forth, but which now appear solidly Democratic. If you think the opposite of Marjorie Taylor Greene is someone like Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, you’d be wrong. Greene and Ocasio-Cortez are much more similar than they are different.
Instead, Kuster’s unassuming, head-down approach is the antithesis of Greene’s bomb throwing, and Ocasio-Cortez’s for that matter.
Kuster recently assumed the role of chair of the New Democrat Coalition, “a solutions oriented coalition seeking to bridge the gap between left and right by challenging outmoded partisan approaches to governing,” according to the group’s website.
“The New Democrat Coalition is the ‘Can-Do Caucus,’ and our Members are the true policy entrepreneurs in Congress,” according to Kuster. “We know that a closely divided Congress presents a real opportunity for bipartisan progress.”
Her new post could place Kuster at the bargaining table when Congress finally decides to focus on real public policy. That’s good news for New Hampshire.
The New Democrats have identified nine policy areas they want the Congress to prioritize. Among them are some standard Democratic party fare — climate change and clean energy — some are truly non-partisan — substance use, mental health, trade — and still others sound more like Republican priorities — border security, economic growth and national security.
Missing from their priority list are divisive and destructive issues that have driven the nation apart over the past decade, the seeds of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “national divorce.” Nothing woke, no threats of revenge hearings should Democrats retake the Congress next year, no culture war potshots.
I would have liked to see them address anticompetitive practices in the technology sector but no one’s perfect.
The New Democrat Coalition started in 1997 as a group of 32 moderate House Democrats who felt that the toxic tone and tenor in Washington was distracting Congress from focusing on real issues (sound familiar?).
“The big lesson of the last two years is that Democrats and Republicans need to tone down their rhetoric and focus more closely on solving the nation’s problems in a civil and constructive manner,” founding member Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.) stated at the time.
The group claims a two-decades-long policy legacy that includes a class action reform bill, a bankruptcy reform bill, a stem cell research bill, and multiple health care provisions in the ACA.
For her part, Rep. Kuster has enjoyed considerable political success in a congressional district that was once, even in recent memory, considered a swing district. She had a couple of close reelection campaigns along the way despite significantly outspending her opponents. But she breezed through her most recent campaign with a double-digit victory.
This month Kuster told Roll Call that she is well positioned to bridge the partisan gap in Washington because she was raised in a “liberal Republican” household. This is a fact. Her mother, Susan McLane, served for decades in both the New Hampshire House and Senate as a Republican, though she eventually became a Democrat.
It’s important to recognize and respect there are limits to this bridge building. Kuster is most assuredly a Democrat, one who will side with her party’s leaders most of the time. We have two parties for a reason and we cannot agree on everything. However, together with her moderate colleagues, Kuster had the ability to craft policy that is palatable enough to a majority of both parties to move forward in many important areas.
That’s much more appealing than throwing up our hands and saying, “I want a divorce.”
Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
