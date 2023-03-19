LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet of our republican system of government and a pillar of our national union, not synonymous with divorce.

Nevertheless, it’s jarring when a member of Congress gives voice to a secessionist battle cry. That this particular member holds influence over House Republican leadership makes it even more unnerving. The closely divided U.S. House of Representatives turns out to be a powerful platform for extremists and dividers.

Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Thanks to Lutherans I skipped ballet

I TALKED to a friend last week whose Lutheran church in Minneapolis is trying to attract people of color. Lutherans have been white for centuries, coming as they did from Scandinavia and Germany, countries that were never great colonial powers and didn’t grab big chunks of Africa and Luthera…

Mona Charen: Thinking about Biden's age

IN LATE 2019, Politico asked a high-ranking Biden aide about the candidate’s age. “If Biden is elected,” the anonymous adviser said, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

David Harsanyi: Dem, media hypocrisy over targeting of companies

WHEN DISNEY began lobbying against a parental-rights bill in Florida that would prohibit public school teachers from discussing sex, sexual orientation or so-called gender identity with prepubescent kids in kindergarten through third grade, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a special session of the…

Sunday, March 12, 2023
Josh Hammer: Destroy the Mexican drug cartels

THE TRAGIC killing of two U.S. citizens this week in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, should, in a just world, refocus American attention on the glaring problem of transnational drug cartels’ de facto control of large swaths of our perilously porous southern border. That the two America…

Friday, March 10, 2023
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend

IN CASE you’re wondering why I was not in church Sunday morning, I was in the Omaha airport at 6:30 a.m. waiting for a flight back to New York, listening to an announcement that unattended baggage would be confiscated, eating a breakfast croissant and blueberry yogurt, drinking coffee, which…

Stephen Moore: America's $100-billion climate change flop

FOR AT LEAST the last 20 years, politicians in Washington, at the behest of green energy groups, have spent some $100 billion of taxpayer money to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. How is that going for us so far?

Sunday, March 05, 2023
Friday, March 03, 2023