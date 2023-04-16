FOR DECADES it has been customary for Republican politicians to invoke American Revolutionary imagery during their campaign events and quote the Founding Fathers in their stump speeches. Tea parties and tricorn hats and all that.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, called to mind a different war during his announcement last week that he was forming a committee to explore a run for the presidency. He made his announcement in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 12, exactly 162 years after confederate soldiers attacked Fort Sumter, igniting the American Civil War.
“On this day, in this harbor, the first shots of the Civil War were fired, and our country faced the defining moment: Would we truly be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all? America’s soul was put to the test — and we prevailed,” Scott said in his announcement video.
Scott’s call back to the war between the states is packed with meaning and demonstrates the senator’s keen understanding of the precarious moment we are in as a nation. There is a sense that our great republic is again coming apart, not with the same level of violence and finality as in the middle of the 19th century perhaps, but with as much divisiveness and vitriol.
“Today our country is once again being put to the test,” Scott said in his announcement. “Once again, our divisions run deep and the threat to our future is real.”
Whereas many politicians today bask in that division, Scott is offering something different: union. He is a uniquely compelling messenger in that regard.
Tim Scott’s lived experience sets him apart from other Republican politicians. He was raised by a single mother in poverty. His grandfather was an illiterate Black man in the South during the civil rights era. “The spoons in our apartment were plastic, not silver,” he quips. While insisting “America is not a racist country,” he is clear-eyed on the nation’s racial strife.
But Scott chooses national greatness over grievance. He has worked hard to advance policies that promote equality and opportunity for all Americans. His ability to connect with diverse communities and bridge divides makes him a unifying figure who can help heal the divisions that have plagued our nation in recent years.
“I know America is a land of opportunity, not oppression,” he says. “I know it because I’ve lived it.”
As the 2024 presidential election approaches, New Hampshire Republicans have a critical decision to make: who will be the standard-bearer for the conservative movement? Tim Scott, who visited the Granite State last week, can make a strong case it should be him.
His record in the U.S. Senate, and in the House of Representatives before that, is a staunchly conservative one. His conservative values align with those of New Hampshire Republicans. He has been a vocal advocate for limited government, fiscal responsibility, and free market principles. He has consistently voted for tax cuts, and pro-growth policies that promote economic prosperity and individual liberty. He has been a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment, recognizing the importance of gun rights in protecting individual freedoms.
Still, his style is conducive to consensus building. His speeches are free of bombast and hyperbole. One criticism of Scott is that he is too nice. That’s unfair. His temperament and demeanor allow him to affect conservative change in Washington and promote center-right policies.
His approach, marked by respect for his colleagues and reasoned discourse, is rooted in part in his unshakable faith. Raised in a devout Christian household, Scott’s faith has been a guiding force in his life and political career. As a young man he dreamed of being a pastor, not a politician. He has consistently defended religious liberty and championed pro-life policies. Sen. Scott’s unwavering commitment to his faith provides him with a solid moral compass, which is sorely needed in today’s political landscape. But listen carefully. There’s no fire and brimstone. He’s pastoral, not preachy.
One of the most appealing aspects of Scott’s potential candidacy is the hope that he can expand the map for Republicans. The GOP must attract more voters in order to win nationwide and Scott’s authenticity and ability to connect with people from all walks of life can be a winning formula. His personal story of overcoming adversity and rising to prominence through hard work and determination resonates with Americans who are looking for a leader who understands their struggles.
Tim Scott’s potential candidacy deserves a good hard look from New Hampshire Republicans as they consider their choices for the 2024 presidential election.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
