“I’M NOT GOING TO SAY it’s going to be legit,” President Joe Biden said of the upcoming midterm elections during a recent, rare press conference.
“Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate,” he reiterated after a friendly reporter gave him the opportunity to clean up the mess.
Let’s add some context. A president’s party loses an average of 28 seats in the House during midterm elections. That number climbs to 37 seats when that president’s approval is below 50%. The Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden’s job approval rating at 41.6%.
Democrats in deep blue states like New York and Massachusetts have concocted outlandish gerrymandering schemes to protect some of their House incumbents, but it’s unlikely the party as a whole will outrun history and public opinion in November. Besides, Republicans need only win five seats to gain control of the House.
So, what is a down-and-out president to do except question the outcome of an election 10 months away?
And lest you think this is yet another example of Old Joe just mumbling incoherently (a common occurrence, I conceded), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland doubled down by saying to Politico, “President Biden is correct.”
To date, it appears no one in the New Hampshire media has bothered to check in with Sen. Maggie Hassan or Rep. Chris Pappas — the two most likely New Hampshire Democratic casualties in the coming election — to see whether they agree with the President and the Majority Leader.
Biden’s reckless comments and the New Hampshire Democrats’ silent endorsement of them are mere symptoms of the larger disease that ails our democracy.
Prior to the epic flameout of the Build Back Better Act, Democrats in Washington displayed an authoritarian tendency that would have horrified statesmen only a generation ago, to say nothing of our Founding Fathers. After an impossibly close presidential election, in which the winner had negative coattails in the House and the Senate split 50-50, the Democratic Party kicked off a partisan legislative agenda while marginalizing half the country.
The Founding Fathers despised this kind of factionalism. The separation of powers is as old as the concept of representative democracy itself. The Roman Republic, for example, constantly refined its system of government by diffusing power to prevent one man from gaining too much of it.
The very foundations of our government — three branches, bicameralism, powers not delegated, rights not enumerated, and all that — were specifically engineered to prevent the kind of factional railroading the Democrats in Washington attempted with their doomed BBB and the failed federal takeover of our local elections.
The system held due to the courage of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). But Biden labeled those who disagreed with his legislative priorities — 52 senators and nearly half the House of Representatives — racists and traitors.
The future looks bleak. The schools are not helping. Last month, Coral Hampe, president of the Timberlane Teachers Association, wrote the following to New Hampshire legislators: “Let us do our jobs without interference from parents or laws.”
Read that again.
The “interference from parents” bit is revolting enough, but that’s a subject for another column. This person wants to teach children without interference from laws. Can an educator with this worldview possibly convey to our children what it means to live in a democracy?
Educators object to a state law prohibiting them from teaching one race is inherently superior or inferior to another. Many of them, it would appear, are more interested in teaching critical race theory-inspired grievance politics over civics, 1619 fictionalized history over western civilization. The result? A 2021 Annenberg Civics Knowledge Survey found only 56% of Americans can name all three branches of our government.
Meanwhile, ideas once considered absurd are now mainstream Democrat policy proposals. Sen. Maggie Hassan voted to eliminate the filibuster and for Washington, D.C., statehood. Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler wants to expand the Supreme Court by four seats. Prominent liberal journals of opinion seriously propose eliminating the U.S. Senate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to eliminate the Electoral College.
Each of these radical proposals is intended to consolidate factional power.
“Factions may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion,” our greatest Founder George Washington said in his farewell address.
He was speaking of the events of our time.