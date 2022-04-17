THE FOUR GOSPELS reveal Jesus of Nazareth foretelling his resurrection 21 times during his public ministry. Though his followers were often, by their own admission, confused by many of his teachings, in hindsight it became clear to them he had been preparing them for his resurrection all along.
Very early in his public ministry Jesus proclaimed, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up” (John 2:19). The author of the fourth Gospel then adds, “he spoke of the temple of his body” (John 2:21).
At the end of his public ministry, on the eve of his death, he again speaks of his resurrection. “But after I am raised up, I will go before you to Galilee” (Matt 26:32).
This claim, that Jesus of Nazareth, after having been tried, scourged, crucified, and buried, rose from the dead was then and remains today the most incredible claim made by Christians. We confess it still today in the words of the Nicene Creed, “for our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate, he suffered death and was buried, and rose again on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures.”
The claim earned early Christians zero good will among the Jewish religious leaders of the day. Quite the opposite — it brought derision and persecution.
First-century Jews had a robust debate about what happens when people die. Some believed nothing happens — death is just the end. Others thought death freed the soul, which went to heaven, from the body, which decayed into the earth. Still others believed the righteous dead would come back to life at the end of time.
But there were no partisans for the bizarre claim these followers of Jesus were making — that the guy they all saw die on the cross came back to life after three days with his body fully intact — though transfigured — and walked with them, spoke with them, even ate food in front of them.
In other words, if the early Christians invented a story about this Jesus, they settled on one that satisfied none of their fellow Jews and in fact would have offended a good many of them.
Worse, the story of Christ’s resurrection was a direct affront to the Roman Empire. Early Christians proclaimed the “Good News” of Christ’s resurrection, the evangelion in Greek. In doing so they appropriated language associated with Caesar. The evangelion of Caesar’s conquering exploits sparked celebration among the people of Rome, proof of his greatness, even his divinity.
Now this ragtag sect of a troublesome desert tribe was using Caesar’s language for its own “Son of God”? Who they claimed rose from the dead after crucifixion, the ugliest and cruelest form of Roman torture? The consequences of such provocative speech were far harsher than getting booted from Twitter. Talk like this landed you in jail. It often got you killed. It makes today’s self-aggrandizing claims of “resistance” sound silly in comparison.
What does all this mean? It means they didn’t make it up. Would you face alienation and ridicule from your neighbors and political persecution and death at the hands of political authorities for something you knew was a lie? Of course not. The resurrection of Jesus Christ was dangerous; it challenged every religious and political standard of the day. The first Christians proclaimed Christ’s resurrection anyway because they saw and touched the resurrected Christ. They knew it to be true.
To Christians, Christ’s resurrection is the fulfillment of salvation history. His rising makes possible our own bodily resurrections at the end of time. As St. Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “The fact is, Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep. For since by a man death came, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ all will be made alive. But each in his own order: Christ the first fruits, after that those who are Christ’s at His coming” (1 Cor 15: 20-23).
America’s tradition of religious tolerance and the domestication of Easter (is there anything less threatening than a bunny?) mean that it is far less dangerous to be a Christian today in America. That does not diminish the radicality of Christ’s resurrection, which we celebrate today.
Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.