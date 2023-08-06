TO FAR too little fanfare, state Republican leaders last week definitively won the state’s most controversial public policy debate of the past decade.
It all started when Democrat Joyce Craig, in what can charitably be described as an uneven interview, told WMUR’s Adam Sexton she was not yet ready to reveal whether she intends to raise state business taxes should she become the state’s next governor.
Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte wasted no time calling Craig out. “Joyce Craig won’t answer the simple question of whether or not she would raise taxes on New Hampshire’s small business owners, because she knows her position is wildly unpopular,” Ayotte said. Craig then suddenly discovered her position and told Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan she “does not plan to raise taxes on New Hampshire’s small businesses.”
Craig’s newly minted position represents a monumental admission that Republicans have been right all along.
Let’s go back to 2015 when Republicans in the state legislature faced down then-Gov. Maggie Hassan’s opposition to the GOP original plan to reduce the Business Profits Tax and the Business Enterprise Tax. Hassan argued that the tax cuts would “blow a large hole in future budgets,” claiming they would reduce revenues by $20 million to $40 million per year going forward. She even vetoed the state budget to stop the tax cuts from taking effect, though she later begrudgingly signed them into law.
Hassan was objectively wrong as state business taxes have raked in huge surpluses in the years since the initial passage of the tax cuts. Last year, after multiple rounds of business tax cuts, the state had a $430 million budget surplus.
That didn’t stop the next four Democratic gubernatorial nominees and a huge majority of Democratic state legislators from echoing Hassan’s false prophecy throughout the ensuing eight years.
In other words, Craig’s position is a departure from her party’s nearly decade-long opposition to successful Republican fiscal policy.
What makes it all the more perplexing is that Craig’s capitulation occurred on the same week that a Democratic Party-aligned organization called the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI) issued a report arguing, despite all obvious evidence to the contrary, the business tax cuts did in fact leave a hole in the state budget – a $500 million to $700 million hole.
The report isn’t terribly persuasive. The NHFPI opposed the tax cuts way back in 2015, and like Hassan, incorrectly predicted they would cause fiscal calamity. Their record on this matter is, to say the least, a bit spotty. But it shows that some elements within the Democratic Party still cling to their old religion.
A cynic might see some political jujitsu at play here on the part of Craig. Recall that beginning in 1997, Democratic gubernatorial nominees Jeanne Shaheen, John Lynch, and Hassan — who not coincidentally became governors — took the anti-income and sales tax pledge to break the GOP’s hold on the State House, deviating from less-successful Democratic candidates from years past.
Could Craig be pulling a similar gambit on business taxes? If so, her strategy would be to take all debate over fiscal policy off the table and run a General Election campaign centered almost exclusively on abortion, an issue where she feels she has the upper hand.
It would be a smart play. The entire Republican economic program has been an enormous success. The Tax Foundation says New Hampshire has the best business tax climate in the northeast, 6th in the nation. When the state closed its books on the fiscal year in June, it showed a massive $538.9 million budget surplus. The Granite State’s unemployment rate is 1.8%, the lowest in history. U.S. News & World Report ranks New Hampshire 3rd in the nation in economic growth, and number one in New England. WalletHub says New Hampshire is the state where the people get the best return in government services for the taxes they pay.
If Craig were to run against this record of economic achievement, she would surely lose. It’s vitally important therefore that the Republican candidates for governor remind the voters precisely who delivered the state’s current prosperity, and who opposed it.