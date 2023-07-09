WE STILL have 14 months before New Hampshire Democrats choose their nominee for governor, but the race is already getting negative. Unflattering stories about both candidates, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, have surfaced recently making political observers wonder how much nastier the race will get in the coming year.
Craig is the party establishment’s choice and the far-and-away frontrunner. She had already successfully muscled 2022 nominee Tom Sherman out of the race when Warmington jumped in. Shortly after that, a story by veteran political reporter Kevin Landrigan appeared on the front page of the New Hampshire Union Leader detailing Warmington’s history as a lobbyist for Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.
“’I’m running to finally tackle ... the fentanyl crisis in a real way,’ Warmington declared in her announcement video,” wrote Landrigan. But while she was a health care lobbyist in 2002, Warmington defended Oxycontin, the brand name for oxycodone, as a ‘miracle drug’ that had been ‘abused in the press.’”
In the 20 years since Warmington delivered those remarks, upwards of 1 million Americans lost their lives to opioid overdoses. This week it was revealed that state drug overdose deaths have again peeked to crisis levels after a brief decline during the Covid pandemic.
Last year, Warmington’s 2002 era client settled a cluster of lawsuits and agreed to pay a total of $6 billion to multiple states for its role in the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic. For her part, Warmington argues that her work in the community for multiple drug treatment programs and on the state’s Executive Council demonstrates her commitment to combating the opioid crisis.
Nevertheless, the article appeared to be a kill shot.
But another story emerged last week that could complicate things for frontrunner Craig. The online news site NH Journal reported that Craig’s administration dismissed desperate pleas from Crystal Sorey, the mother of Harmony Montgomery, for help in finding her missing daughter.
“Please, I’m begging for help in finding my daughter before she ends up like that little boy who just passed away due to neglect from (DCYF),” Sorey wrote to Mayor Craig via the mayor’s public email.
Knowing what we now know – that Harmony was already dead allegedly at the hand of her father – Sorey’s email is heart wrenching.
“Her father Adam Montgomery has physical custody of her & he is currently homeless & under the influence,” Sorey wrote. “Dcyf has had an open case for my daughter & didn’t remove her when they witnessed her bruises … Shes supposed to be in 1st grade he NEVER enrolled her into school this whole time. Shes missed important doctors appointments shes had since a baby due to her disability in her eye.”
Craig’s office responded that there was nothing they could do to help Sorey or Harmony.
Initially, the Craig administration denied to NH Journal the existence of the email exchange. They even failed to turn over the email exchange after NH Journal filed a public right-to-know request, though the news site obtained the exchange anyway. Governor Chris Sununu has asked the state’s Attorney General to look into Craig’s mishandling of the right-to-know request.
“It is about leadership. You have to be able to be transparent, be responsible, be accountable. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of accountability out of the mayor’s office,” Sununu told NH Journal.
There is no evidence that the rival campaigns are the sources for these 2 stories, but it is common for political campaigns to feed opposition research to news sources in order to define opposing candidates and later to use headlines in negative ads and mail pieces.
Two things are clear. First, these are heavy blows. Politics ain’t beanbag, as the saying goes, but these hits involve deadly drug addictions and murdered children, not a little fib on a bio or an isolated bad vote. Second, it is surprisingly early for stories like this to come out. It’s much more common for them to emerge late in the process so campaigns have less time to explain away controversies and muddy the waters with counterattacks.
Can either Craig or Warmington survive 14 more months of this?
Meanwhile, the field remains unsettled on the Republican side. No one knows for sure if Governor Sununu will decide to seek a fifth term or step aside. If he chooses not to run, former Senator Kelly Ayotte, former state Senate President Chuck Morse, and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are expected to jump in.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
