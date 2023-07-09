WE STILL have 14 months before New Hampshire Democrats choose their nominee for governor, but the race is already getting negative. Unflattering stories about both candidates, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, have surfaced recently making political observers wonder how much nastier the race will get in the coming year.

Craig is the party establishment’s choice and the far-and-away frontrunner. She had already successfully muscled 2022 nominee Tom Sherman out of the race when Warmington jumped in. Shortly after that, a story by veteran political reporter Kevin Landrigan appeared on the front page of the New Hampshire Union Leader detailing Warmington’s history as a lobbyist for Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.

Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
John Stossel: Best things first

FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

I HAD blurry vision for a couple years and found it hard to read the newspaper and then an ophthalmologist at Mayo did a three-minute painless laser procedure and a few days later I could read the paper, no problem, clear as day, and also watch a ball game on TV and keep track of the triple …

Sunday, June 25, 2023
David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.

Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…

Friday, June 23, 2023
John Stossel: Less freedom

POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.

Thursday, June 22, 2023