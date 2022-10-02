NEW HAMPSHIRE Democrats have spun an artfully crafted narrative about the 2022 campaign, especially on the issues of education and abortion. The state’s political media have, with a few honorable exceptions, gone along for the ride, too incurious or too biased to cover the Democrats’ rhetoric critically.
Their narrative is beginning to unspool, however. Some important revelations surfaced last week putting the lie to the false story the Democrats are telling voters. If Republicans strike back with force, they can win in November.
Education hypocrisy
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tom Sherman opposes the state’s popular Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) that help low- and middle-income Granite Staters explore education options, like sending their kids to private schools. He called the program “outrageous” during a recent debate with Gov. Chris Sununu.
Yet it turns out that Sherman sent at least one of his own children to an elite private school in another state.
Publicly available information shows someone identified as “the son of Thomas and Lisa Sherman of Rye, NH” attended the Governor’s Academy in Newbury, Massachusetts, a private school with tuition approaching $70,000 per year.
The Shermans are a family of considerable financial means and are free to send their kids to whatever schools they want. EFA supporters are merely asking for low- and middle-income families who aren’t as wealthy as the Shermans to be able to do the same.
The Sherman campaign had no comment when asked about their candidate’s education hypocrisy.
Sherman’s income tax
Elsewhere on the stump and in his campaign materials, Sherman insists he has never supported an income tax.
That probably comes as news to his fellow Democrats in the state Legislature who went along with his failed harebrained scheme to impose an income tax to fund a family medical leave program in 2019.
Turns out, Sherman and his fellow Democrats claimed the money this bill would forcibly take from workers’ paychecks was just an “insurance premium.” Others called it a “payroll tax.”
Whatever anyone wants to call it, during the worst inflation crisis in a generation, Tom Sherman would take more money out of your paycheck.
For what it’s worth, Gov. Sununu managed to institute a state paid family and medical leave program without raising any taxes.
Abortion lies exposed
Pro-abortion forces were compelled to admit to two big lies last week. It would be nice if more folks in the New Hampshire political media cared enough to publicize this.
New Hampshire Democrats are terrified that their true position on the issue — unrestricted abortion until the moment of birth — will turn voters off. After all, polls show this position horrifies mainstream voters. So when Gov. Sununu told radio host Jack Heath last week that the Democrats’ position is “extreme” because “they are OK with folks having an abortion right up to the moment of birth,” Planned Parenthood of Northern New England kind freaked out a little. They said such abortion circumstances “don’t exist.”
They made up this “fact.” When NH Journal asked them to show data supporting their claim, PPNNE ultimately admitted “it doesn’t collect that information because their health centers do not deliver that care, which they said is provided in a hospital setting.”
Did you follow along? First, they said it never happens. Then they said they have no data on it. Then they said that when it does happen, it happens in a hospital setting. Even though it never happens. Or something.
The fact remains that the official position of the New Hampshire Democratic Party is one of support for the Women’s Health Protection Act, a federal measure that passed the House but failed in the Senate. The bill would prohibit states from restricting abortions at any stage of pregnancy.
Separately, WGIR radio host Chris Ryan asked Congressman Chris Pappas to substantiate his dishonest and debunked claim that Karoline Leavitt supports a national abortion ban. Pappas was forced to acknowledge that Leavitt has not taken that position, an admission that he is lying about her in his campaign ads.
Leavitt let Pappas have it.
“Voters see through Chris Pappas and the Democrat’s desperate political lies on this hyper-sensitive issue because they cannot defend their record on issues that matter to voters, such as our economic crisis and inflation, record high energy prices, and an open border crisis,” she said. “I am calling on Chris Pappas to remove his false TV ads.”
Kudos to Michael Graham of NH Journal and WGIR’s Chris Ryan for doggedly seeking the truth when so many others in the New Hampshire press take liberal talking points as gospel.
The New Hampshire Democrats 2022 campaign is a thin tissue of lies.
Patrick Hynes is president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
