UNTIL 2020, the Democrats were America’s party of election denialism.
Wild conspiracy theories about John Kerry votes electronically flipping to George W. Bush votes due to allegedly rigged machines clouded the outcome of the 2004 Presidential election to the point that a handful of Congressional Democrats, including Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), objected to counting Ohio’s electoral votes. High-level Democrats such as 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and House Minority Leader-to-be Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have never accepted the results of the 2016 election. And twice failed candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams infamously never conceded after her 2018 loss to Brian Kemp.
In New Hampshire at least, the Democratic Party seems eager to reclaim its place of dishonor as the cynical party that rejects the will of the voters. Not two weeks after the Democrats ran a national campaign saying that “our democracy is on the ballot,” New Hampshire Democrats sued the Secretary of State to stop counting ballots and disenfranchise voters.
Here’s what Secretary of State Dave Scanlan believes happened during a recount of the Hillsborough District 16 race for House of Representatives: The number of voters didn’t match the original tally because a stack of 25 votes went uncounted (the people counting the ballots are volunteers, by the way). Because they were not all counted, the recount was incomplete. So, he reasoned, let’s keep counting.
That’s when the Democrats sued. Without that stack of 25 votes, you see, their candidate would win. But with that stack of 25 votes, the Republican would win. New Hampshire Democrats literally sued so that the Secretary of State could not count all the votes.
The plaintiffs “want this court to disenfranchise New Hampshire voters in the name of ‘finality’ and ‘fair elections’ to preserve an administrative error in a recount rather than allow the process to continue,” read a tersely worded memo aimed primarily at Democratic Sen. Donna Soucy, the ringleader of this sad affair.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius agreed straightaway that Scanlan’s explanation made sense and permitted the recount to continue, which the Democratic candidate lost.
Gov. Chris Sununu, like most observers, was stunned by the Democrats’ behavior. “In an effort to subvert the will of voters, New Hampshire Democrat leaders engaged in appalling, hypocritical, and outrageous behavior to prevent all legal votes from being counted. I thank @NHSecretary Scanlan and the Court for protecting the voice of voters and integrity of our elections,” he said.
Granite State voters should be equally appalled. The Democrats’ behavior throughout this recount serves as a clarifying moment. Democracy was never “on the ballot.” Democracy is the ballot, and New Hampshire Democrats like Donna “the Vote Suppressor” Soucy want to stop you from using it. Meanwhile, we’ve heard not a peep from our all-Democratic federal delegation.
What’s this all about? Why disenfranchise voters to gain a single seat in the 400-member New Hampshire House of Representatives? There are 3 possible explanations.
First, New Hampshire Democrats really are this cynical. It’s possible that some politicians in the Democratic Party would undermine the integrity of our elections just to satisfy their lust for power. After all, the partisan makeup of the House is extremely close. But would they honestly deny citizens their Constitutional rights to capture the Speakership and a few committee chairmanships?
Second, the real target is Scanlan himself. Last week New Hampshire Democratic Party senior advisor Melanie Levesque announced she would run against Scanlan for Secretary of State, after her second consecutive loss for state senate. “This is very much in the tradition of many professional politicians. If the voters reject you from one position, you don’t take time to reflect on your shortcomings, you look for another gig,” read a Union Leader editorial reacting to her announcement.
Levesque would turn the office into a branch of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. She refuses to say if she would have counted all the votes in the Hillsborough recount. It’s easy to imagine the Democrats staging the whole puppet show as an attack on Scanlan.
Third, this episode might serve as a pretext for the national Democrats to strip New Hampshire of its First in the Nation status. The DNC’s rules and bylaws committee will meet next month and finalize plans to punish the Granite State. Their main reason is that we are not diverse enough. But they can hardly say publicly that our votes shouldn’t matter because we have too many white people. So, look for fantastic versions of the recount fight to resurface around the time the DNC trashes New Hampshire as a way of casting doubt on our elections.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
