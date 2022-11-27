UNTIL 2020, the Democrats were America’s party of election denialism.

Wild conspiracy theories about John Kerry votes electronically flipping to George W. Bush votes due to allegedly rigged machines clouded the outcome of the 2004 Presidential election to the point that a handful of Congressional Democrats, including Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), objected to counting Ohio’s electoral votes. High-level Democrats such as 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and House Minority Leader-to-be Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have never accepted the results of the 2016 election. And twice failed candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams infamously never conceded after her 2018 loss to Brian Kemp.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope

ON TUESDAY, across the country, the Republican Party failed to meet the gaudy expectations of a “red wave.” The less said about all that, the better. The debacle cannot be summed up any better than it was by Fox News analyst Marc Thiessen on election night. “We had the worst inflation in fou…

Friday, November 11, 2022