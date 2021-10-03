WHY HAVE the good people of New Hampshire been subjected to so much hot gas from the state’s Democrats over the new Texas abortion law?
Allow me to explain.
Last week the U.S. Labor Department released another round of “unexpectedly” bad jobless claims; higher than anticipated and continuing to grow. It was another small indicator in a catalogue of data that shows the nation’s economic “recovery” is no such thing.
The tragic Afghanistan withdrawal debacle left Americans and allies in the clutches of ruthless Taliban thugs there and caused President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers to slump into the low 40s.
Inflation under Biden has wiped out the wage growth American workers experienced under his predecessor.
The immigration crisis along the nation’s southern border is out of control. For two consecutive months the number of border apprehensions at the Mexican border topped 200,000. Just because the mainstream media no longer shows videos of “kids in cages” doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
In other words, the nation is beset with crises. Many of which are the result of poor federal policy choices.
Now factor in a looming midterm election in which Sen. Maggie Hassan is terrified that Gov. Chris Sununu will run against her, and voila, you get the freak-out of the moment over a law in Texas that has absolutely no bearing on the people of the Granite State.
Think about this, your federal delegation has said more about abortion over the past six months than they have told you about their own intentions for the federal budget and a massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
Last week, the Democrats in Congress argued until the very last possible minute over extending the nation’s debt limit with a temporary patch that will keep the government running until December. They finally agreed to allow themselves to borrow more money and time so they could use that time to vote to borrow and spend trillions of dollars more.
Don’t try to wrap your heads around it. It’ll just drive you crazy. All you need to know is that the people running Washington, D.C., are mind-numbingly reckless and not capable of doing the job.
The 2,400-page reconciliation bill will cost $27,000 per household, according to the Heritage Foundation. It requires $2.9 trillion in new and increased taxes on working people, yet it will still raise the budget deficit by $1.75 trillion. It imposes a corporate tax rate that is higher than the rate in communist China.
All this profligacy and debt will finally allow America to study “tree equity” and make it more expensive for dairy farmers to raise cows. The measure contains bizarre language about “birthing individuals,” when the words “mothers” and “women” work perfectly well. The worst part is Congress hasn’t even finished writing the bill yet. Heck, it’s barely gotten started.
So yeah, the Democrats want you to freak out about the shiny object in Texas.
Contrast this absurdity with economic data released by the State of New Hampshire last week. State revenues are 14.8% ahead of projections and 15.9% above last year. The Meals and Rooms Tax exploded by over 40%. Business taxes have brought in 22% over projections. While federal jobless claims continue to climb, New Hampshire jobless claims continue to plummet.
Democratic policies are failing in Washington. Republican policies are working for Granite Staters.
The contrast between Washington’s disfunction and Concord’s success hangs heavy over the 2022 midterms. Sen. Hassan’s poll numbers are already upside down; 48% of voters in a late-August St. Anselm poll disapprove of her job performance while only 44% approve. She cannot run on her record because most Granite Staters (62%) believe the nation is on the wrong track.
Our federal delegation can’t talk about jobs, wages, inflation, or the economy in general because their policies have made each of these worse. On Afghanistan, only Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has distinguished herself by holding the Biden administration accountable; the balance of the delegation has been silent. On taxes, spending, and government accountability, the delegation is in lockstep with Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, crippling American families with higher taxes and driving the nation deeper into a fiscal hole.
With nothing else to talk about, abortion laws in Texas are all they have left.