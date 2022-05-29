FORMER PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump personally recruited, endorsed, and campaigned for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to be the next governor of Georgia. The Peach State already has a Republican governor, of course. But Trump considered Gov. Brian Kemp personally disloyal (“It’s almost like he’s a Democrat in disguise”) for not agreeing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Perdue was Trump’s vehicle for revenge against Kemp.
It didn’t work out. Kemp earned 74% of the vote in last Tuesday’s primary to Perdue’s 22%.
Next door in Alabama, Trump initially backed Rep. Mo Brooks in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat opened up by the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Early on, Brooks’ campaign looked like a flop, though. Then Brooks suggested we need to put the 2020 campaign behind us and move forward. Trump had had enough. He actually unendorsed Brooks.
Around that time, Brooks started to mount a comeback — so much of a comeback, he’s earned a spot in the runoff with frontrunner Katie Britt, who led the primary field with 45% of the vote despite Trump’s assertion that, “she is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our country needs.”
Does Trump’s endorsement still carry weight in the Republican Party?
The question is highly relevant here in the Granite State, where Republican eagerness to unseat embattled incumbent Democrats Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas has resulted in crowded fields in the primaries. Could Trump still play the role of king — or queen-maker?
Trump has been unusually quiet about New Hampshire elections to date. It has been reported that he’s looking for a top tier candidate to take on Gov. Chris Sununu in the GOP primary, but no serious contender has emerged. Sununu needled the former president jokingly, calling him “f---ing crazy” at a Washington roast. Politico subsequently labelled Sununu, “The one Republican Trump can’t touch.”
As one sharp observer of Granite State politics told me, “There is no evidence that opposing Trump is a winner for New Hampshire Republicans. But Chris Sununu barely hides his anti-Trump attitudes and he’s the most popular Republican in the state.”
I spoke to several GOP leaders, consultants, and activists on the condition of anonymity to get an idea of how powerful a Trump endorsement would be in New Hampshire. What emerged is no clear consensus, but in a general sense the former president’s political clout could be weakening.
“I think his influence is dwindling,” a well-known GOP influencer told me. “His endorsement used to be a guaranteed victory in a Republican primary, now we see his chosen candidates’ successes were split in various states.”
One Republican consultant said, “It would be a mistake to say Trump’s endorsement doesn’t matter, but it is clear that his endorsement isn’t the deciding factor in these races. In races that were destined to be close it still could put a candidate over the top.”
“Every day that goes by that Trump remains ‘former’ President Trump and not an announced candidate for 2024, we will see his influence continue to wane,” another consultant observed.
“There’s no question that Trump’s power is waning amongst GOP voters,” said one strategist who has worked on dozens of New Hampshire campaigns. “But I think it is wishful thinking by some to believe that he is not still influential or can’t influence other elections, including primaries in New Hampshire.”
“I think he can put someone over the top, but I don’t think he can make someone out of nothing,” said one former elected official. “His endorsement is worth about a third of the vote.”
Some Republicans cautioned against drawing too broad a conclusion from last week’s primaries.
“What happened in Georgia is a little unique,” one influential Republican said. “The person he attacked was not only a popular incumbent governor, but a personal target for him in a way that turned Georgia voters off.”
“Trump’s strength doesn’t come from voters believing the election was stolen,” a longtime Republican strategist told me. “It comes from a comparison of his record as president versus Biden’s horrific performance.”
“Trump’s failure to anoint a winner in Georgia just goes to show that there is no silver bullet in politics,” another strategist said. “The fundamentals still matter.”
A consistent theme emerges from talking to many Republicans who are involved in a federal campaign. They are less desirous of Trump’s endorsement than they are fearful of Trump endorsing an opponent.
Perhaps it is better to be feared than loved.