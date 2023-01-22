POLITICIANS love to talk about the children. Innumerable government programs — some beneficial, too many counterproductive — have been instituted in the name of the children. Officials in Concord are spearheading two initiatives of the beneficial variety. Though they are unrelated, taken together they demonstrate clear-eyed, forward-thinking leadership and will make our Granite State an even safer and healthier environment in which to raise a family.
EFA expansion
I am convinced that the harshest critics of Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) don’t actually know anyone who uses the program. If they did, they would join the growing chorus of Granite Staters calling for their expansion.
After celebrating its one-year anniversary in September, the program today serves more than 3,000 economically disadvantaged children. These families are able to use their state-funded grants to realize new options in their children’s education, just like wealthy families who send their kids to private school. These grants are estimated to total nearly $14.7 million for this school year. In comparison, the cost of having 3,025 students attend traditional public schools would have been about $65 million.
With EFAs, students are empowered to pursue educational opportunities that are tailored to their individual needs and interests. This will provide them with the best possible chance to succeed in the future.
Ironically, critics of the program mark its success and popularity against it. They argue it has grown too fast and exceeded enrollment estimates. But this is an argument for the program’s expansion. The program as currently constructed is limited to only those families who make up to 300% of the federal poverty level, or $83,250 for a family of four. Now, House GOP legislators are proposing two ways to expand EFAs.
Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, has put forth a bill (HB 464) to make many families eligible regardless of their income, including students of veterans and youths who have been “persistently bullied” or attend a “dangerous” or underperforming school. Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, has her own bill (HB 367) to increase the income limit to 500% of the poverty level, or $138,750 annually for a family of four.
“This current income cap is in fact discriminatory; it is discrimination to allow some students to use these funds to seek alternative educational opportunities, but not allow others,” remarked House Majority Leader Jason Osborne during a House Education Committee hearing last week.
These proposals are a welcome step toward providing more families with the opportunity to send their children to the school of their choice. Allowing more families to access EFAs, regardless of their income level, creates a more equitable and accessible system.
No safe experiences
Overdose deaths are once again on the rise in New Hampshire and fentanyl is the main culprit.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder have been seized in the United States this year. These seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, a number that exceeds the entire population of the United States. An alarming 50% of counterfeit prescription drugs examined in the New Hampshire State Police lab last year contained fentanyl, up from 30% in 2019 and 1% a decade ago.
It is with this in mind that Gov. Chris Sununu has launched the “No Safe Experience” campaign to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. Through this public awareness campaign, the governor hopes to educate the general public, making them aware of the prevalence and dangers of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs, and encouraging them to make safer choices.
During a press conference last week, Gov. Sununu ladled praise on the Youth Advisory Council on Substance Misuse and Prevention and on the New Hampshire State Police for spearheading the initiative, which will deploy a slew of tactics — PSAs, billboards, posters, digital advertising — to make it known that taking any pill not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by a professional is inherently risky, even to the point of death.
There may never have been a more challenging time to be a kid in America. The dangers, pressures, and temptations today are far more severe than when I was in my youth, to be sure. Gov. Sununu and Republicans in the legislature are to be commended for their continued efforts to make the Granite State a safer, more equitable place to grow up.