THREE-MONTH-OLD Jack Mowers doesn’t know it yet, but he has raised the stakes for his dad’s second attempt to win New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat. Republican Matt Mowers narrowly lost to incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas in 2020. This time though, because of Jack, it’s much more personal for the elder Mowers.
“We’re loving raising little Jack in Gilford,” Mowers says. “He’s made everything much more personal. The future of our country is much more personal. It’s not theoretical now. It’s really about making sure we live in a country that is safe and secure so that my son Jack can live up to his God-given potential.”
“We named him Jack after my grandfather who served in World War II, under Gen. Patton. We figured, what better tribute to someone who was willing to fight for our country than to name our son after him. I was thinking about that a few days after he was born — about the country my grandfather fought to protect, how much it’s changed and how different it is for my son,” Mowers says.
“Whether it’s making sure we have safe communities so one day he can walk home safely from school or making sure he’s able to freely express ideas, in the classroom or the public square, without fear of being canceled for his opinion. And making sure that we still value hard work. The American Dream has never been about handouts but instead how you can work hard to achieve your own piece of the American Dream. That’s the America I want for him.”
For Mowers, who served in the State Department under President Donald Trump, the biggest challenge right now is national security and “protecting American lives both here and abroad.”
“President Joe Biden and his team have clearly failed in that regard. There are Americans still on the ground in Afghanistan unable to escape because of Joe Biden’s ham-handed approach toward the withdrawal,” Mowers says.
He believes Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan should resign or be fired and replaced for “giving us the worst foreign policy and national security disaster that we have had in the last generation.”
Mowers’ national security concerns extend to America’s border with Mexico. “Folks are seeing the result of weakness in the Oval Office right now on securing the southern border. Think of the huge humanitarian crisis going on down there.”
Mowers wants to help build “an economy that can grow and lift everyone up.”
“There was a lot of talk last year about moving manufacturing back to the United States, but no one has done anything about it. I think we can revitalize American manufacturing, especially in the high-tech sector, if we have a concerted national effort.”
He believes the infrastructure plan currently before Congress spends too much money on unrelated pet projects and not enough on hard infrastructure like roads, bridges, and broadband deployment.
“Congress is going to vote on almost $10 trillion in new spending this year and all this debt will do nothing but tie our economy closer to China and Chinese-backed lenders, which is not in our national interest,” he argues.
Mostly, Mowers wants the federal government to “start respecting the American people again. You have a bunch of folks in Washington who are both clueless and out-of-touch. They don’t trust the American people. They think they can micromanage everyone’s life, tell businesses how to operate, tell families how to educate their kids, make health care decisions for people. The biggest difference between myself and someone like Chris Pappas is that I trust the American people whereas he trusts a bunch of bureaucrats in D.C.”
Mowers illustrates his point with two hot button issues. President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate “takes personal health care decisions out of the hands of the American people and puts them in the hands of a bureaucrat.”
He notes that he chose to get vaccinated but adds “these are personal decisions that should be made by each individual in consultation with their doctor.”
Likewise, the so-called For the People Act (H.R. 1 & S. 1) “is yet another federal takeover, this time of our local elections. I trust our Secretary of State and our local officials to run our elections. We should not have that authority usurped by a bunch of people down in D.C. who don’t understand us and don’t care about us.”
Mowers’ campaign is off to a strong start. He took a commanding lead in an August NH Journal poll of Republican primary voters. And last week he rolled out an initial wave of endorsements from a host of state legislators.