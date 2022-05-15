THE WHOLE MEDIA fact-check phenomenon officially blew past its sell-by date in January 2019 when the Washington Post dunked on then-President Donald Trump’s claim that the burgers he served the national champion Clemson Tigers were “piled up a mile high.”
“FACT CHECK,” sneered Philip Bump of the Post, “At two inches each, a thousand burgers would not reach one mile high.”
At least we have the comfort of knowing we’ve hit rock bottom with these fact check things and nothing this stupid will ever …
… oh dammit!
Here’s another one. Apparently a viral video last month showing President Joe Biden attempting to shake hands with an imaginary person “show(s) that Biden was actually pointing at the audience behind him with his whole hand,” according to PolitiFact.
I can sympathize with the President. I often point to people with my whole hand, especially when I am wearing oven mitts.
Oh well. I suppose media fact checking isn’t going away anytime soon. So, let’s get in on the action. Here are some of the more dubious claims made by politicians recently, followed by the facts.
CLAIM. Last week Sen. Maggie Hassan tweeted, “Today I voted to codify Roe v. Wade into law. But the GOP blocked our efforts. Our work is not done — I will keep fighting to protect a woman’s right to an abortion …”
FACT. Sen. Maggie Hassan did not vote to codify Roe v. Wade. Instead, she voted for a radical pro-abortion bill that would have created a federal right to abortion through the last day of pregnancy. It would have nullified virtually all state laws on abortion such as parental-consent laws. It created a pathway for non-medical doctors to perform abortions. And it weakened conscience exemptions that protect health care workers from being forced to participate in abortion procedures that violate their religious beliefs. The measure Hassan voted for went far beyond Roe v. Wade. It proposed a national regime of abortion with no limits, no restrictions.
Furthermore, it wasn’t only the Republicans who blocked her efforts. Opposition to this donor-servicing bill was bipartisan.
Lastly, the bill doesn’t “protect a woman’s right” to anything. In fact, as Virginia Allen of the Daily Signal has observed, the bill “does not include the words ‘woman,’ ‘women,’ or ‘female.’ Instead, the bill uses the word ‘person’ to refer to those who bear and give birth to children.”
Words like “woman” and “mother” are not to be used in today’s woke climate, after all.
CLAIM. “I don’t believe the minority should have the ability to block things that the majority wants to do,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) after the unlimited abortion bill went down. “That’s not in the Constitution. [...] It’s time to get rid of the filibuster.”
FACT. The bill went down 51-49. Warren was in the minority.
CLAIM. According to Vice President Kamala Harris, the vote showed “the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on this issue.”
FACT. Half of all Americans favor policies prohibiting abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to a recent Fox News poll. Other polling shows 80% of Americans favor banning abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy.
CLAIM. “I want every American to know that I am taking inflation very seriously,” President Biden said last week.
FACT. Under Biden’s policies America is experiencing its worst inflation crisis in 41 years. Obama administration economists Larry Summers, Jason Furman and Steve Rattner have all blamed Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus spending binge for the nation’s runaway inflation. Rattner even tweeted, “This is Biden’s inflation and he needs to own it.”
CLAIM. In March, Biden said, “Look, I know gas prices are painful. I get it. My plan is going to help ease that pain today and safeguard against it tomorrow.”
FACT: Gas prices hit an all-time high last week. Instead of fixing the problem, the Biden administration canceled three remaining oil and gas lease sales on federal lands.
CLAIM. Last week Biden said, “the number one threat is the strength … is the … and the strength that we built is inflation.”
FACT. No one knows what he’s talking about.
Unfortunately, given the sad state of our national dialogue over any and all issues, we could do this all day. Everyday. We voters should demand more from the politicians.