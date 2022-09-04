FAR TOO MANY New Hampshire Republican insiders act as though the primary elections for Senate and Congress are all but over, that the most recent UNH Survey Center’s Granite State Panel poll is the final word on the matter. I tend to be more curious about what voters have to say on Election Day.

Let’s be clear about what UNH’s Granite State Panel even is. The Survey Center describes it this way: “The Granite State Panel is part of an effort … to investigate new ways of gathering and understanding the opinion of New Hampshire residents. Approximately 7,500 New Hampshire adults have been recruited from randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers to participate in the panel. Panelists are then asked to participate in online surveys sponsored by the UNH Survey Center.”

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Into the tunnel, thinking in the dark

SPENDING SOME time at Mayo, much of it ordinary, waiting, listening, doing as told, but some of it primal, such as the CAT scan in which I lay on a narrow platform, hands over my head, and was conveyed into a narrow tunnel in the dark and lay there, which made me imagine the vaginal tunnel t…

Sunday, August 28, 2022
Friday, August 26, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Life comes in focus as the day approaches

IT’S ODD how a man facing heart surgery hears from friends who seem to have more on their minds than they’re willing to say — “How are you?” they say and “Thinking about you” in a way that suggests maybe they asked me months ago for a blurb for their new novel (“Recklessly absurd but lyrical…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats

BECAUSE MOST of the media and academia observe Republicans, at best, as an amateur naturalist might observe some rare species of primate, every political event is generally seen through the context of Republican behavior. Thus, when First Lady Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos a…

Friday, August 19, 2022