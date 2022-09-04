FAR TOO MANY New Hampshire Republican insiders act as though the primary elections for Senate and Congress are all but over, that the most recent UNH Survey Center’s Granite State Panel poll is the final word on the matter. I tend to be more curious about what voters have to say on Election Day.
Let’s be clear about what UNH’s Granite State Panel even is. The Survey Center describes it this way: “The Granite State Panel is part of an effort … to investigate new ways of gathering and understanding the opinion of New Hampshire residents. Approximately 7,500 New Hampshire adults have been recruited from randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers to participate in the panel. Panelists are then asked to participate in online surveys sponsored by the UNH Survey Center.”
This is an interesting way of trying to measure public opinion, but it comes with some drawbacks. Participants are highly engaged adults who know they will be surveyed periodically. They form their opinions much earlier than the mass of regular voters and are less likely to be undecided on issues and races.
New Hampshire voters are intelligent and well-informed, but they are not, by and large, political obsessives. Most of them — the vast majority, I dare say — will begin to examine the primary contests on Tuesday, after Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer.
Here is what you will see on Republican primary ballots:
Senate
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has spent $17 million to boost her image so far. Still, a majority of voters (51%) disapprove of her job performance, according to a recent Saint Anselm College poll. Little wonder that Republicans in Washington last week backed Chuck Morse in the race for the GOP nomination with a hefty $4 million media buy.
Morse has been a conservative stalwart in the New Hampshire Senate, leading the fight to lower taxes, expand educational options for families, and protect gun owners’ rights. All while running a family farm in Atkinson. Polling shows Morse has surged firmly into second place and is well-positioned to surpass frontrunner General Don Bolduc.
For his part, Bolduc is an American patriot who served his country with distinction and heroism. But some Republicans have grown concerned about his temperament and his grasp on some key issues appears loose, his positions malleable. He has very little cash to spend in the closing days of the race.
Former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith has attracted considerable positive attention on the campaign trail and in debates. But Morse’s relative strength has stunted his growth.
Newcomer Vikram Mansharamani has impressed many Republicans on the stump but is relatively unknown and entered the race late.
1st District
More people disapprove than approve of the job Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas is doing (45% to 42%) in Washington and the race to challenge him in November is hotly contested.
2020 GOP standard bearer Matt Mowers leads the pack again this cycle. He has focused his campaign message on Pappas’s unwavering support for President Joe Biden’s liberal agenda. He retains a strong grassroots operation and has received the endorsement of multiple conservatives in Washington.
The polls have been uneven, but it’s clear candidate Karoline Leavitt is gaining ground. Indeed, some consider this a two-person race. Leavitt is an impressive communicator and has run a splendid campaign. Mostly. Throughout the summer her attacks on Mowers have grown increasingly vitriolic. These attacks might work, of course. Or they could just as easily ricochet and damage her campaign’s appeal.
Gail Huff Brown swerved hard into the pro-choice lane last week, sharing a personal story in a new ad of having to choose her own life or that of her then-unborn daughter (both survived, thank God). She gives pro-choice Republicans who feel strongly about the issue an option on election day.
Libertarian-leaning state Rep. Tim Baxter has conducted himself admirably on the trail. But the field has proven too crowded for him to break through.
2nd District
The race for the GOP nomination in the second congressional district offers voters the clearest choice of them all. Keene Mayor George Hansel is a smiling moderate with a small business background. Bob Burns is an America First conservative in the Trump mold.
The race has received less attention than the other two federal contests. Recent polls suggest Burns may have a slight edge. A Democrats dark money group is interfering in the race to support Burns. They obviously see him as a weaker opponent for Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster.
The primary election is in nine days. Study the candidates closely and choose wisely, Republicans.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
