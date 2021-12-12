AFTER THE Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November, Sen. Maggie Hassan claimed to have negotiated the deal that resulted in the bill becoming law. Her comments were surprising because neither Senate leadership nor the media mentioned Hassan as a major player in negotiations.
Nevertheless, her leadership on the measure was confirmed by President Joe Biden himself when he visited Woodstock last month to tout the benefits of the bill. “Maggie was a key player in every aspect of this law,” he said.
This prompts the question: If Sen. Hassan really did negotiate this infrastructure bill, why is New Hampshire receiving the least amount of money among all 50 states?
That’s right. New Hampshire is dead last in infrastructure funding. We’re getting $2.05 billion from the $1.2 trillion (with a T!) package; less than Vermont, which comes in 49th at $2.22 billion. 50th out of 50 — that’s the worst possible deal.
“We’re 50th in the country for roads and bridges, and they’re coming to New Hampshire to tout roads and bridges,” a bewildered Gov. Chris Sununu said during a radio interview regarding Biden’s visit. “And our federal delegation is taking a victory lap?”
Some Granite State Democrats have tried to spin their way out of the infrastructure deal debacle by arguing that when spending is broken down per capita, New Hampshire finishes somewhere in the middle of the pack. That’s just Washington math. That’s not how economics works for regular people. You don’t get a pay raise when you have another child. And your mortgage doesn’t go down if your oldest daughter moves out of the house. Even if we played the per capita game, New Hampshire still finishes behind Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Remember, Maggie Hassan “was a key player in every aspect of this law.”
Perhaps Sen. Hassan was so eager to take a victory lap because the conventional wisdom held at the time that a legislative win on infrastructure would buoy Democrats’ standing in the eyes of voters. As is so often the case, conventional wisdom was wrong. Even after passing the infrastructure bill, President Biden is as unpopular as ever, as a Wall Street Journal poll released last week showed. Sixty-six percent of Independent voters disapprove of the job he is doing; 63% of all voters believe the country is off in the wrong direction. Even worse for Democrats, more voters say they would vote for a Republican for Congress (34%) than say they’d vote for a Democrat (32%).
Ah, well. The whole thing would be water under a red-listed bridge if Hassan were not presently negotiating another even bigger spending bill, the so-called Build Back Better Act.
This bill as written, which Democrats must resort to a parliamentary maneuver called budget reconciliation to pass, would grant amnesty to as many as 7 million illegal immigrants. It gives tax credits to wealthy Americans to buy electric cars. It also provides a huge tax cut for wealthy people in high-tax states like New York and California. It spends $80 billion to hire an army of new IRS agents. It would enact most elements of the dreadful “Green New Deal.” It even contains a pilot program for a harebrained mileage tax idea that, if ever enacted, would harm the roughly 100,000 Granite Staters who commute to Massachusetts for work.
Scholars at the left-leaning Tax Foundation estimate this measure will contribute to higher inflation, which is already the highest it’s been in 30 years. They further estimate it will shrink the U.S. economy, reduce wages, and cost up to 125,000 U.S. jobs. A Congressional Budget Office analysis shows it would add $750 billion to the national debt in five years.
The bill is a mess. And by all accounts, Hassan is fully on board with it. Does anyone really believe she is negotiating in New Hampshire’s best interest here?
If you hired someone to negotiate the purchase of your new home and they came back with the worst possible deal, you wouldn’t send them back out to negotiate the purchase of your second home. In fact, you’d probably fire them.
New Hampshire needs a new negotiator.