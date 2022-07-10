A MONMOUTH University poll released last week shows that a staggering 88% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track. In my 50 years I’ve never seen that number so high. It prompts the question: How exactly do you run for reelection as a member of the majority party when nearly everyone agrees you’re doing a bad job?
If you’re Sen. Maggie Hassan you try to distance yourself from your party, your voting record, and your past policy positions. We know, for example, that she now favors a Trump-style wall along our nation’s southern border despite having voted against funding a physical barrier just last year, to say nothing of supporting sanctuary cities and stimulus checks for illegal immigrants. The threat of a red wave will make an immigration restrictionist of anyone, I suppose. Progressive protesters reacted angrily to Hassan’s immigration flip-flop, though, and for the moment she appears to have dropped the issue.
Instead, she has glommed on to a so-called gas tax holiday idea. In fact, Hassan sponsored a bill in February that would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year. To the desperate political advisor, this might seem like a good idea. But before long, cracks emerged. Some observed that the proposal’s expiration date — a month after the election — was suspiciously political and campaigny. Others noted that Hassan signed a bill raising the state’s gas tax when she was governor. Then even liberal economists lambasted the idea. Larry Summers called it, “short-sighted, ineffective, goofy, and gimmicky.”
But when gas prices spiked above $5 per gallon in June, the White House freaked out. President Joe Biden called for his own gas tax holiday, albeit one more limited in scope than Hassan’s. Biden’s sunsets in September. Hassan’s reelection campaign is in November. No wonder she complained in a tweet that it doesn’t go far enough. Meanwhile, liberal economists lashed out again. Howard Gleckman from the leftwing Tax Policy Center called it a “terrible idea” that “would only worsen inflation.”
So far, so stupid. Not much to see here, really. Just a bunch of political flailing driven by dismal poll numbers. Nothing to get too worked up about.
It is interesting to contemplate the consequences of a gas tax holiday, though. One of the main arguments against it is that it would deprive the federal Highway Trust Fund of its largest source of revenue.
The conundrum is even more acute for Hassan because the federal gas tax she says she wants to suspend funds the federal infrastructure law she touts unfailingly on the campaign trail.
Under a gas tax holiday, “the government would have less money for projects such as highways, transit, bridges and related programs involving the environment and racial equity — including Biden’s prized $1 trillion-plus infrastructure law,” POLITICO reports.
Dave Bauer, CEO of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, noted that “the single biggest pay-for for the infrastructure bill was the gas tax. … Without that existing revenue foundation, (Congress) would have needed $200-250 billion more over the next five years.’”
Vice President of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Trey McKenzie told members of Congress, “We’re concerned to see the benefits of the infrastructure law undermined almost immediately with a suspension of the federal gasoline tax.”
It would be impossible to overstate the role the federal infrastructure bill plays in Hassan’s reelection narrative. In November, Biden kicked off a nationwide tour celebrating his signing of the law at a bridge in Woodstock. With Hassan at his side, Biden exclaimed, “Folks, you should know that Maggie was a clear player in every aspect of this law.” They stood shoulder-to-shoulder in April when Biden again touted the infrastructure bill, this time in Portsmouth.
Now would be a good time to remind readers that New Hampshire ranks dead last among all 50 states in infrastructure spending under the bill, according to an analysis provided by CNBC. So Hassan’s gas tax scheme would actually underfund an infrastructure plan that already shortchanges the Granite State.
How ironic that the gas tax gimmick Hassan is peddling to save her reelection campaign would defund the same infrastructure law she takes credit for passing.
This is where you end up when you’re swimming against a massive tide of voter resentment.