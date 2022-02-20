SENATOR MAGGIE HASSAN is flailing.
The state’s junior senator recently announced her sponsorship of a federal gas tax holiday, ostensibly because prices at the pump are so high. Forget for a moment that gas prices have been high and rising for months and that the official Democratic Party line holds that high prices speed our economy along toward a clean energy utopia. Forget for a moment also that as governor, Hassan signed a 23% gas tax increase into law. And forget for a moment that her inartful pivot on gas taxes has exposed her to justifiable criticism from her conservative opponents and liberal economists, alike.
Curiously, Hassan’s gimmicky stunt comes at the exact time she simultaneously pushes for higher taxes on oil and gas in the so-called Build Back Better Act, which, like the villain in an action movie, isn’t quite as dead as we once hoped.
“I actually did vote for the $87 billion (military spending bill) before I voted against it,” former Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry argued unpersuasively during his 2004 presidential campaign. Sen. Hassan has done Kerry one better by proposing a tax cut at precisely the same moment she’s supporting tax increases. Who knows, maybe she’ll even run attack ads against herself this election cycle.
Hassan has changed her position on fossil fuels, as well. As governor, Hassan signed an executive order mandating a reduction in fossil fuel use. In the Senate, she supports President Joe Biden’s broad policy changes that restrict oil and gas drilling and exploration.
But high fuel prices during an election year can make a roughneck out of even the biggest climate crusader, apparently. Hassan now claims America needs more oil. “We need to push harder to increase the amount of oil, see if there’s more we could do to add to the supply side there,” she told CNN earlier this month.
She did not specify if she favors more domestic drilling or importing more foreign oil. Sadly, no one in the media appears curious enough to ask her.
Confused by Hassan’s sudden changes of heart? Don’t be. Her political situation is desperate. Everywhere one looks, a new poll adds another brushstroke to the Hieronymus Bosch-esque political hellscape Hassan and other Democrats face in November.
A Civiqs poll released last week shows a paltry 41% of Granite Staters approve of the job President Biden is doing in office. Only 28% believe the country is on the right track. Meanwhile, a January St. Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll shows 51% disapprove of the job Hassan is doing in the Senate. Fifty-five percent of Americans said inflation will be extremely important to their votes in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a recent CNN poll.
Those aren’t the only numbers that bode ill for Hassan. The U.S. inflation rate in January sprung to 7.5%, the highest since 1982. Over 2 million migrants crossed over the nation’s southern border illegally last year, the most in history, with no signs of slowing down in 2022. New Hampshire finished 50th — dead last — among all states in infrastructure spending in a bill she claims to have negotiated. Hassan spent $1 million more than she raised in her last fundraising quarter in a failed attempt to boost her public image. She literally spent $4.4 million in three months and has a weak 45% approval rating to show for it.
So yeah. Hassan is getting desperate.
Her gas tax and fossil fuel flip-flops call to mind another recent stunt — her failed filibuster flip-flop. Hassan changed her position and voted to weaken the filibuster so Democrats in the Senate could pass a federal takeover of our local elections. The central conceit of the election reform bill held that New Hampshire’s local election officials are too racist to fairly count ballots without oversight from agents of the federal government.
That’s an ugly message to bring home during an election year.
Granite State Republicans have begun to snicker over how many times Hassan crams the word “bipartisan” in her press releases. Like Dorothy Gale clicking her heels and repeating “there’s no place like home,” Hassan believes regurgitating this vague but popular word will end this frightening dream. But here are some more numbers with which she must contend: Hassan votes with Sen. Chuck Schumer 98% of the time; with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders 96% of the time.
Expect more election year flailing from this desperate politician as the election nears.