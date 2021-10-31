LAST WEEK, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) unveiled his long-prophesied wealth tax as a “pay for” in the ongoing discussions about President Joe Biden’s monstrous, multi-trillion spending plan.
Wyden’s plan, of dubious constitutionality, is a Rube Goldberg contraption that would set in motion a cascade of negative effects on the U.S. and global economy. Investment would dry up or move offshore. U.S. investors, restricted by this wealth tax, would yield ground to Chinese investors who would continue their march of global dominance wielding the U.S. tax code as its newest, most dangerous weapon.
The bill would tax the “unrealized gains” of 700 billionaires. That is to say, it taxes transactions that have never happened. If Congress can tax unrealized gains of billionaires, what’s to stop them from doing the same to millionaires or even thousandaires?
Wyden’s daft proposal is the first of its kind in U.S. history. Sen. Liz Warren (D-Mass.) supports it. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) supports it. President Biden supports it.
How does Senate Finance Committee member Maggie Hassan feel about it? Hell if I know.
She didn’t say anything. Not a press release. Not a tweet. Nothing.
It was in keeping with Hassan’s modus operandi. On issue after issue, she is silent. A non-factor in the debate.
Almost 200,000 migrants attempted to enter the U.S. illegally last month, bringing the annual total to 1.7 million — the highest ever recorded. We have a genuine humanitarian crisis with major national security implications along our southern border. Hassan has said nothing.
Four hundred fifty Americans remain in Afghanistan as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country, despite President Biden’s weak assurances that he will get every American out. Hassan hasn’t said a word.
Have you filled up your car lately? Gas prices in New Hampshire are up 47% over last year as a direct result of the Biden administration’s policies. Over 90% of Granite Staters are at least “somewhat worried” about inflation, according to a new poll from the Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics (IOP).
Hassan is even mum on issues where Granite State interests are clearly at stake.
She has consistently supported a law known by several names that would permit the federal government to take over our state and local elections. Secretary of State Bill Gardner and dozens of local elected officials have publicly opposed these measures. Gardner has gone so far as to argue they would endanger New Hampshire’s cherished First in the Nation Presidential Primary.
When the New Hampshire Bankers Association came out forcefully against the Biden administration’s harebrained plan to allow the IRS to peek into Americans’ bank accounts, U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas flip-flopped and announced their opposition to the plan. Not Hassan. She said not a word.
When the National School Boards Association coordinated Attorney General Merrick Garland to set policy that treats concerned parents as domestic terrorists, the New Hampshire School Boards Association renounced the policy and voted to quit the national group. Hassan is nowhere to be seen or heard.
Recent poll numbers provide compelling evidence that Sen. Hassan’s strategy of avoidance is not working. A UNH Survey Center poll released earlier this month showed that only 31% of Granite Staters have a favorable opinion of our state’s junior senator. The IOP poll released last week shows her trailing Gov. Chris Sununu in a hypothetical matchup 46%-41%. Sununu hasn’t even said if he’s running.
Bear in mind that Hassan’s numbers are this low despite having spent $8 million already this election cycle, according to WMUR’s John DiStaso.
Why are things going so badly for her?
Hassan is betting that focusing her legislative efforts on small ball issues and running cut-and-paste image ads will convince voters to overlook the multiple fiascos resulting from Democratic policies in Washington.
She’s wrong about that.
Some advice? Save yourself, Sen. Hassan. Renounce the multi-trillion-dollar boondoggles. Stand up for the people of New Hampshire over your party’s leaders in Washington. Start holding public events again — it’s been a while.
Try to remember what motivated you to enter public life in the first place. Certainly, it cannot have been to ask “how high” whenever Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer tell you to jump.