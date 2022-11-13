ON TUESDAY, across the country, the Republican Party failed to meet the gaudy expectations of a “red wave.” The less said about all that, the better. The debacle cannot be summed up any better than it was by Fox News analyst Marc Thiessen on election night. “We had the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in U.S. history” Thiessen said. “We have Joe Biden, who is the least popular president since Harry Truman … and there wasn’t a red wave. That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party.”
The long prophesied red wave of Hispanic voters failed to materialize. There was no red wave in the suburbs. No red wave among women voters. No red wave among independents.
Well, except Florida.
Close your eyes and try to think back to that awful night — to the moment you still believed the wave was coming. You saw those Florida results and thought, “this is it!”
Yeah, that was it.
But dang, it was something to behold.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated his Democratic opponent by 20 points in a state where the average margin of victory in the last three gubernatorial elections was less than a point. He won by double digits in heavily Hispanic Miami-Dade County. He won in Palm Beach County, a super Democrat stronghold. He won virtually every demographic except women 18-29, among whom he tied his Democratic challenger. His long coattails gave the Republican Party supermajorities in both chambers of the Florida legislature.
The Florida celebration was muted in one spot in Palm Beach called Mar-a-Lago, though. Throughout the last week of the election, former President Donald Trump taunted Gov. DeSantis, who he obviously sees as a politically existential threat, by calling him names and suggesting that if the Sunshine State governor were to run for president, Trump would tell us “things about him that won’t be very flattering.” By the end of the week, many high-profile Trump-backed candidates lost winnable races, including here in New Hampshire.
Four factors contributed to Gov. DeSantis’s triumph. The first has been his stewardship of the state’s economy. Florida had the fifth-fastest growing economy in the U.S. last year. The state is currently ranked ninth in new business growth. With no income tax, it ranks fourth overall in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index.
The second has been his leadership during crises. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the national press unflatteringly contrasted Gov. DeSantis’s leadership (some joined in on the “DeathSantis” smear) with that of now-disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s. Needless to say, he has been vindicated. Elsewhere, his leadership during Hurricane Ian was praised by local Democratic officials.
The third contributing factor are his high-profile victories over progressive enemies, exemplified by his skirmish with Disney over a state parental rights bill. Polls, to say nothing of election results, show Republicans can take on big, woke corporations and win. Today, Disney’s streaming platform is stagnant, and its parks business is struggling.
Finally, DeSantis’s reelection campaign shows he is an unparalleled political force. He raised over $200 million. He earned endorsements from Democrats. He expanded the map by winning all but two counties in the Sunshine State. He has transformed Florida into the Republican Party’s political center of gravity.
These four factors make DeSantis the blindingly obvious choice to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States in 2024. But first he would have to win the nomination, and there are several other high-quality prospective candidates considering a run. Meanwhile, Trump is promising “a very big announcement” this week. More than a dozen one-time presidential aspirants can tell you how difficult a task it is beating Donald Trump. Does DeSantis have something they didn’t?
Once again, the voters of New Hampshire will play an outsized role in this drama. The Democrats will shortly strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation status, but New Hampshire will still hold the GOP’s first presidential primary election in 2024.
This New Hampshire Republican is hoping to see Ron DeSantis soon.
Patrick Hynes is president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
