By now readers know that President Joe Biden and the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee have reshuffled the 2024 presidential primary to punish the Granite State and strip us of our traditional first in the nation status.

The official stated reason for doing this is that we have too many White people. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Biden on the matter: “We must ensure that voters of color have a choice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window.” Under the new math, South Carolina, with a Black population of 26.7%, leapfrogs New Hampshire on the primary calendar, which has a Black population of just under 2%. Which party is obsessed with race again?

Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Friday, December 02, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…

Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser

A LOT has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage befitting a banana republic that challenged t…

Friday, November 25, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…