By now readers know that President Joe Biden and the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee have reshuffled the 2024 presidential primary to punish the Granite State and strip us of our traditional first in the nation status.
The official stated reason for doing this is that we have too many White people. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Biden on the matter: “We must ensure that voters of color have a choice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window.” Under the new math, South Carolina, with a Black population of 26.7%, leapfrogs New Hampshire on the primary calendar, which has a Black population of just under 2%. Which party is obsessed with race again?
Biden and the DNC have gone so far as to demand a groveling letter from New Hampshire’s governor and a change to state laws governing our first in the nation primary and ballot integrity, or else we will be excluded altogether from the block of states voting early. This is some petty, spiteful stuff.
As the meme goes, Democratic State Chairman Ray Buckley, you had one job.
Still, there has been very little, if any, criticism of Buckley’s epic fail from his fellow Democrats. For reasons no one can explain, his plan to save the primary was to hire Troy Price, the guy who so screwed up the 2020 Iowa caucuses he was forced to resign, as the New Hampshire party’s executive director. That suspect personnel decision yielded the predictable result, and now both Iowa and New Hampshire are wiped off the calendar.
Why aren’t Democrats calling Buckley to account for this debacle?
Maybe the primary just isn’t all that important to them. If the party was serious about saving the primary, it would have displayed solidarity by backing Secretary of State Dave Scanlan in his reelection bid. Instead, the Democrats unfairly and dishonestly maligned his reputation because he counted all the votes in a Manchester recount that ultimately resulted in a Democrat loss of a House seat and in court. Then they ran an ideological and partisan challenger against him. This is not the behavior of a party taking a united stand against an existential threat to our presidential primary. To their credit, 25 Democrats in the Legislature backed Scanlan, showing more leadership than their “leaders.”
In fairness, Congressman Chris Pappas had strong words for Biden on Chris Ryan’s New Hampshire Today radio show on WGIR.
“This plan is wrongheaded. It doesn’t make any sense,” Pappas said. “This looks like Biden paying back folks who supported him in the 2020 primary. He wants to have the easiest calendar possible if he decides to run again.”
Still, that’s a far cry from a show of force from our all-Democratic delegation saying, oh I don’t know, they won’t back Biden’s reelection if he continues down this path of punishing New Hampshire voters. It’s not altogether clear that Biden is running for reelection anyway, so such a stand would garner major national attention, add drama to his public ruminations about running again, and possibly out-position the aging President.
What say, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas?
Many speculate that Biden’s true motives are a burning hatred for New Hampshire because he got walloped here in 2020. The truth is, he’s never liked us.
Back in 1987, Biden was in Claremont (yes, he was running for President even back then) and tore into a New Hampshire voter at a house party. I encourage you to search for it yourself on YouTube.
“I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do,” he bellowed at the guy. “The first year in law school I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class and then decided I wanted to stay and went back to law school and in fact ended up in the top half of my class. I won the international moot-court competition. ... I was the outstanding student in the political science department as an undergraduate. ... I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school ... And I’d be delighted to sit back and compare my IQ to yours if you’d like.”
Almost all of this was untrue and swiftly debunked. But the exchange conveyed a larger truth that has only now become crystal clear: Joe Biden thinks Granite Staters are dumb and that he’s better than we are.
Why are the state’s Democrats just sitting around and allowing this man to steal our primary?
Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
