ARE REPUBLICANS losing whatever momentum they had heading into the 2022 midterm elections?
An earth-shattering Supreme Court decision, a series of neutral — some even say favorable — news developments for President Joe Biden, and breathtaking fundraising numbers have many Democrats thinking the long-prophesied Republican wave may never come to pass.
There’s no arguing the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade energized the Democratic base. One need only turn on cable news at any hour of the day to see throngs of pro-abortion protestors making a scene.
Recently Democrats struck an agreement to pass a watered-down version of the Build Back Better bill, which they have deceptively rebranded an inflation fighting measure, but which is actually an environmental regulation and tax bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, long the bane of Democratic Hill dealmakers, gave his imprimatur to the bill, and the press immediately declared, “Biden is making a comeback,” as political journalist John Harris wrote.
“Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game,” POLITICO reported. “Biden is suddenly winning,” reporter Sabastian Smith wrote.
Meanwhile, every vulnerable Senate Democrat has raised significantly more money than their Republican opponents, some by a factor of 10. New Hampshire’s Senator Maggie Hassan shattered her own fundraising record in the second quarter of the year by raking in $5 million — more than all of the Republican candidates combined — up from $3.2 million in the previous quarter.
The CBS News Battleground Tracker projects Republicans will only pick up a measly 16 House seats in November, way down from the gaudy predictions of just a couple of months ago.
Michael Graham, the publisher of NH Journal, sees a lack of energy and ambition among New Hampshire’s Republican candidates.
“We are less than 100 days from the November election in the best macro-political environment for Republicans since (at least) 2010,” he writes. “And yet, here we are, just six weeks away from the GOP primary to seize this opportunity, and the campaigns are quieter than Hassan answering questions about backing Joe Biden in 2024. (AKA: Total silence).”
“There are three primaries, and each one is an opportunity to create a political star. But so far, it has been a blackout,” he concludes.
Longtime GOP strategist Kerry Marsh argues that wave elections don’t just happen. Rather they are the results of hard work from an energized base and a fed-up electorate.
“STOP calling it a Red Wave. It’s not inevitable,” Marsh posted on Facebook. “Only with hard work, good messaging, and good candidates will Republicans win back Congress and the State House and return sanity to this country.”
She believes Republicans can’t just sit around waiting to win big in November. Instead, they need a motivating message, delivered compellingly.
“Why vote for a Republican candidate? Not because of a Red Wave but for a WAVE OF RELIEF,” she said. “Relief from inflation, relief from high gas prices, relief from nonsensical progressive policies that are hurting this country like open borders, defunding the police, and not prosecuting violent and property crimes.”
Are Joe Biden and the Democrats really mounting an epic comeback? Are Graham and Marsh right to sound an alarm for Republicans?
Some caveats. Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, his approval rating is only 39.6%, and 56.4% disapprove of the job he is doing as president. Historically, the party in power suffers significant losses during the midterm elections of unpopular presidents.
What’s more, Biden is not merely unpopular; he is an objectively terrible president. His policies drove our economy into recession within the first 18 months of his term. Inflation is the highest it’s been in 42 years. His foreign policy ineptitude has allowed al Qaeda back in Afghanistan and failed to curtail a war in eastern Europe. Today the war drums are beating in Asia.
Biden’s is a failed presidency, no matter what the media say. And New Hampshire’s federal delegation has voted in lockstep with him and other party leaders on every policy that has brought us to this point.
The environment unquestionably points to a red wave, both here and nationally. But Republicans need to answer the call of the electorate and not wait out the clock hoping they remain the slightly less dyspeptic option on election day.