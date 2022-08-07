ARE REPUBLICANS losing whatever momentum they had heading into the 2022 midterm elections?

An earth-shattering Supreme Court decision, a series of neutral — some even say favorable — news developments for President Joe Biden, and breathtaking fundraising numbers have many Democrats thinking the long-prophesied Republican wave may never come to pass.

Patrick Hynes is the President of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A big event and then a major announcement

I MAINTAIN there is always hope if you look around for it. I read the first few paragraphs of a story in the Times about fungi and how they absorb carbon that might otherwise be airborne and aggravate global warming and they enable plants to survive drought and serve as fertilizers. The head…

Sunday, July 31, 2022
David Harsanyi: The Dems' new proposal does nothing to lower inflation

THE FIRST thing to remember about the reconciliation bill Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer agreed to Wednesday is that, despite its utterly preposterous name, it has absolutely zero to do with inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is crammed with the very same spending, corporate…

Friday, July 29, 2022
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Listening to that lonesome whistle blow, etc.

I AM IN the process of packing up and leaving Minnesota where I’ve lived for most of 80 years, which seems dramatic but isn’t since most of my classmates left long ago and Bob Dylan, who overlapped with me at the University of Minnesota, heard the lonesome whistle blow and matriculated his w…

Sunday, July 24, 2022
David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

THE WASHINGTON POST reported Monday night that President Joe Biden is “considering whether to declare a national climate emergency” to “salvage his stalled environmental agenda and satisfy Democrats on Capitol Hill.” A few hours later, the Associated Press reported that the administration wo…

Friday, July 22, 2022